NEWPORT CITY — A hearing will be held in August over whether the state can test blood splatter left behind in the 2016 fatal stabbing of Kevin Smith in Brownington.
Jennifer Simard, 48, of Brownington has been charged with second degree murder and voluntary manslaughter of Smith, who was 38 when he died on March 29, 2016.
After a two-year investigation, a grand jury indicted Simard on both charges on March 4, 2018.
Simard pleaded not guilty March 5, 2018 in Orleans Superior Court and is being held without bail at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.
Smith was found dead at Simard’s home on Route 58 near the Evansville Trading Post, police said.
The trial is expected to take a week at least.
One of the issues still outstanding in the case is whether the prosecutors will get permission to test blood splatter found at the scene of the crime. Blood splatter evidence could be enough to prompt the defense to recommend that Simard seek a plea deal, the state’s attorney has said.
The issue is whether there is enough blood material in custody to do the test and have some left over for any future needs.
Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett said this week that the defense objects to the blood splatter test unless a specific type of photography is done in advance.
“Our lab doesn’t have that capability,” Barrett stated.
She has asked the judge to decide what should be done. The judge will hear the arguments Aug. 18.
Defense attorney David Sleigh had told the judge that he is worried that the testing will use up the evidence.
Grand Jury
Barrett empanelled a grand jury to decide if there was enough evidence to charge Simard in this case. She said sometimes grand juries are called to provide a community perspective in complex cases.
At the time of Smith’s death in 2016, Simard was questioned by police, but not held or charged in the case. Three months later, the Vermont Medical Examiner said Smith died from a stab wound to the chest, calling it a homicide.
The Indictment
One charge in the grand jury indictment alleges that Simard committed second degree murder on March 28, 2016, acting with intent to kill or do great bodily harm or wanton disregard of the likelihood of death or injury.
She faces 20 years to life on that charge.
The second charge of voluntary manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison.
Simard’s criminal record includes retail theft and repeated failure to appear at court hearings from 2006 to 2015, and failure to report for work crew. She also was found in violation of probation and was unsatisfactorily discharged.
Simard took heroin on the day of Smith’s death and was illegally using Adderall, police say.
Barrett wrote: “On March 28, 2016 Mr. Smith told Simard he was leaving her. Ms. Simard confirmed that there was a heated argument about Mr. Smith leaving where Simard broke the glass in several picture frames. Ms. Simard left the house after the argument.”
Police said Smith told a friend that Simard was “crazy” and something “bad” was going to happen and he wanted to move out.
A friend was supposed to pick Smith up on the day of his death but didn’t make it, leaving Smith without a licensed vehicle, police said.
The state says that Simard came home to find Smith packed to leave, and then she stabbed him.
The state has not revealed the nature of the weapon used.
