The Kingdom All Stars have been nominated for the Grand Point North Local Band Contest and, as of Friday, were in a virtual tie.
The winner, based on online voting totals, will be invited to play Grace Potter’s Grand Point North Festival in September.
Voting began at noon on Monday. Fans can each cast one vote per day until July 21 at 11:59 p.m.
Grace Potter provides the opportunity for a local band to perform at the major musical venue.
The event at Waterfront Park in Burlington is on Sept. 14 and 15. This is the festival’s ninth year.
“We are honored to be considered along with many great Vermont bands,” said Todd Wellington, director of Kingdom All Stars. “It would be an even bigger honor to represent the Northeast Kingdom at the festival.”
The band learned they were among the nominees on Monday prior to the opening of the voting period.
“We found out this Monday morning like everybody else,” said Wellington. “We have no idea who nominated us, and we are grateful to whoever it was who put us in the running.”
The Kingdom All Stars are a band made up of talented young musicians. They recently performed at the NEMBA Fest in Burke. They perform each year at the Caledonia County Fair and First Night North in St. Johnsbury. Last year, they opened the Levitt Amp Music Series at Dog Mountain. Late last year they released their first album.
Vote for the All Stars at www.sevendays.secondstreetapp.com/2019-Grand-Point-North-Local-Band-Contest/gallery
See a special message from the All Stars at https://youtu.be/e9699Zw2KXk
