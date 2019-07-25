Kingdom All Stars Narrowly Misses Festival Chance

The 2019 Kingdom All Stars lost by only 10 votes in online voting contest to play Grace Potter's Grand Point North festival in September. . Back row from left are Krane Davis of St. Johnsbury, Zane Mawhinney of Lyndon, Liam Rice of St. Johnsbury, JD Miller of St. Johnsbury, Liza Morse of Danville, Cameron Clark of Burke, Aden Marcotte of Barnet and Luke Ste. Marie of Danville. Front row from left are, Owen Marcotte of Barnet, Riley Lyon of Danville, Katherine Barney of Peacham, Ava Marshia of Danville, Siri Jolliffe of Barnet, Macey Mawhinney of Lyndon and Jazmine Bogie of Burke. Vote online at http://sevendays.secondstreetapp.com/2019-Grand-Point-North-Local-Band-Contest/gallery/(Courtesy Photo)