Kingdom All Stars Narrowly Misses Festival Chance

Kingdom All Stars, a local youth band made up of students from the Northeast Kingdom came very close to being chosen for the Grand Point North Seven Days Local Band contest - losing by only 10 votes to country artist Ben Fuller of Weathersfield.
Voting totals in the online voting contest from Seven Days pushed the All Stars to the runner-up position among scores of other bands.
The winner of the contest gets to play Grace Potter’s Grand Point North Festival in September.
In a post on the Kingdom All Stars social media page, the band noted, “Although we did not come in first at the end, our wonderful fans and community kept us in the running the whole time: we never budged out of the top two, and we were only 10 votes shy of winning (2603 vs. 2613.)”
Todd Wellington, director of Kingdom All Stars, said Wednesday, “I’m so proud of our band and all the parents that worked so hard on this,” said Wellington. “And thank you to everyone in the Northeast Kingdom and beyond who took the time to support us.”
