LYNDONVILLE — Families across the Kingdom East School District serving Burke, Concord, Lunenburg, Lyndon, Miller’s Run (Sheffield/Wheelock), Newark and Sutton were informed by Superintendent Jen Botzojorns on Wednesday of re-opening plans for the district’s schools next month. There will be three options, she explained, including full-time, in-person school, full-time online learning, or Vermont’s homeschooling program.
A survey sent out to the district’s students’ families saw nearly 50 percent participation and was used to help devise the options and flexibility around the return to school, the superintendent explained in the email and in a livestream message she recorded on Wednesday afternoon.
Botzojorns said more details about the three options for schooling will be provided next week.
Choices will need to be made by Aug. 5 on which of the modes for schooling families will choose for their children.
“We’re very excited about this work,” said Botzojorns, who said the high participation rate on the survey is a huge help for the district to plan the return to school, and that data is critical for decision-making.
People who did not get a chance to complete a survey will still have the opportunity to voice their input to their principals and will be included, said Botzojorns.
School buses are a major issue for the return to school, and Botzojorns said the survey results show that it seems the district will be able to manage busing, with many families planning to drive.
The district will need definitive answers on whether students will use the buses in the morning, afternoon or both by Aug. 5.
She said, “We believe it is safe, so that’s why we are where we are,” emphasizing that many steps will be in place to keep the school communities safe from mask-wearing to social distancing and more.
In her email, which was also sent to staff and faculty, Botzojorns reported, “Based on the initial analysis of the parent survey from last week, it is clear that families want choice in how to best meet the learning and health needs of their children.”
“We had an incredible response rate,” she stated.
Of the respondents, the superintendent said, “About 48 percent of families said they wanted in person school; about 23 percent said they wanted online learning; a very small percentage wanted to home school; and about 25 percent were unsure. Our leadership team is working to answer the questions and concerns posed by folks who were unsure.”
The responses from families was used to create the three options for K-8 education for the 2020-21 school year, the email to families continued.
She noted that “only about 40 percent of the respondents felt they needed transportation.”
“There is much consideration with school buses and physical distancing. We ask that you also discuss and make a determination about whether you need transportation for the morning, afternoon or both,” Botzojorns wrote. “Again, we will provide more details on the 29th and ask that a decision be made by Aug. 5th about your transportation needs.”
Kingdom East will send out weekly communication to families on Wednesdays with details and next steps about the re-opening and return to the school year plans, the email stated. The district welcomes questions and feedback at any time, the superintendent wrote.
“We can’t wait to see all of our young people again!” Botzojorns wrote.
Every Wednesday at 3:15 p.m., the superintendent will host a live chat streamed on both Facebook (the Kingdom East page) and via Google.
Families will receive an email with the link and time the day prior to the live chat.
There will be an opportunity for Q&A at the end of the presentation via a google document and Facebook live.
Here is the first live stream from this Wednesday: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1b2c-ZgZVKdlVy-KzyA_TZagxxXhrvVqH/view?usp=sharing
Botzojorns wrote in her email on Wednesday, “We recognize the uneasy feelings folks are having. To successfully reopen school, we will all need to be flexible and on the same page. School is going to look different this year.”
“Luckily we have five weeks between now and when school starts to work on specifics,” said Botzojorns. “The plan is general and there are details to work on; we look forward to folks providing input. People can reach out to their principal or any of the chairs of our work groups.”
She said, “There are and will continue to be lots of questions and we will work to have them answered.”
“The questions will also help craft the details moving forward,” Botzojorns said on Thursday.
