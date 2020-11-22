The United Church of Newport helps put food on local tables with a take-out meal every week made by Newport Natural Market & Cafe.

It’s just one of many public-private partnerships in Vermont getting creative with limited resources and larger needs.

The Vermont Everyone Eats program puts restaurant-prepared meals, including local ingredients, on tables in the Northeast Kingdom using state and federal funds under the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Other NEK restaurants involved include Auntie Dee Dee’s Homemade Baked Goods in East Burke and Mooselook Diner in Concord. Restaurants involved must use at least 10 percent of local ingredients to participate and have been negatively impacted themselves. They receive a payment per meal from the federal aid.

This kind of program is among the creative ways that food is reaching those in need.

Organizations around Vermont participating in Hunger Councils talked in a remote forum about their efforts with Congressman Peter Welch last week, asking that he continue to extend the federal aid that makes it possible beyond the Dec. 31 sunset for another year.

Even with good early news about the efficacy of some COVID-19 vaccines, Welch said Monday, the economic consequences of the pandemic continues to hurt Vermonters. He said that too many struggle with food insecurity, which “takes a toll; it starts to erode self-confidence.”

The government’s role is not just to facilitate the production and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible but also to help everyone keep “body and soul together until then,” Welch said.

Robert Ostermeyer of the Franklin Grand Isle Community Action group said they noticed fewer Vermonters needed help early in the pandemic when there was extra unemployment insurance. Everyone received direct funds from the federal government.

But now his region is seeing a return to the kind of need experienced last year, and it’s growing, he told Welch.

Community organizations of all kinds are working together on creative ways to provide food.

“I’ve been amazed at our communities and all the different ways” to reach Vermonters, Rev. Ed Sunday-Winters, pastor of the Greensboro United Church of Christ, told Welch.

He has taken an idea from Alyssa May, pastor of the Orleans Federated Church and a fellow member of the NEK Hunger Action Council.

She created an outdoor food shelf that is accessible at all hours outside the church.

“That’s a small thing,” he said. But it means a lot to someone who cannot take the time to go shopping late in the day or doesn’t have time to fill out the necessary forms for food aid when the family is hungry.

He said it’s very heartening to see the ways that people are working to help their neighbors.

May credited Green Mountain Farm to School to provide fresh produce, eggs, and dairy products at the food shelf, especially when traditional supply chains were interrupted.

The church also delivered more than 120 meals over three weeks this summer and was a distribution center for Farmers to Families food boxes.

And in Newport City, the United Church of Newport continues its work with Newport Natural under the Vermont Everyone Eats program. Free to-go meals for anyone, no paperwork, and no reservations, are available every Monday, beginning at 10:30 a.m.