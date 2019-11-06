LYNDONVILLE — Trustees on Monday evening agreed to a request from the Kingdom Trail Association (KTA) for an easement to access village-owned property for a new trail to come closer to the Village.
The new trail will lead from Darling Hill toward the former Lyndon Town Garage as part of a trail expansion to connect to the garage site, which is being transformed in 2021 into a new public green space.
The trustees and Municipal Administrator Justin Smith agree that connecting the trails network closer to the village would be beneficial for businesses downtown.
In his background information for the meeting Monday, Smith noted, “The Village has a piece of property adjacent to the old wood dump and (KTA) would like the trail to go along the river on this parcel.”
If the other landowners which will see the trail cross their property all agree, Smith said KTA “will develop trail plan and ask for a more formal easement in writing (from the Village) later.”
“I think the closer we can get these trails to the Village, the better for our downtown businesses,” noted Smith before the meeting.
He said the nonprofit trail network association has been working to get landowner approvals, and only had two more owners - the municipality being one of them - to obtain permission from before the planning moves ahead.
The trails group will maintain the trail that is created across village property and other landowners’ properties, Smith said, when asked about maintenance by Trustee Heather Bollman at the meeting.
“It would be beneficial for the businesses in the village,” noted Smith. “I can’t think of a reason not to approve it.”
Chris Hunter, chair of the Trustees, said, “It brings the trails closer to downtown, that’s for sure,”
On Tuesday, Smith said, “The goal of both the Village and the Town is to find a way to connect the trail system with our downtown coming off of Darling Hill to make our town and village more accessible to bike traffic hopefully leading to more visits to our downtown and more dollars being spent here.”
“In order to consider expansion of the trail system, we all have to find out what the roadblocks may or may not be,” Smith explained. “At this point boxes are being verbally checked off to see if there is a feasible route to get off the hill and closer to the Downtown.”
“I simply wanted the Trustees in a warned meeting to verbalize their commitment to allowing the use of their property for a trail expansion bringing us one step closer to our goal,” Smith said. “Obviously, we want to collaborate with KTA and other landowners wherever possible.”
Smith said once the new park is developed at the old garage site, having the trail coming to the park would attract mountain bikers to stop in town, and help Lyndonville to reap more of the commerce associated with the thousands of visitors who come to the trails network.
Town Planner and Zoning Administrator Annie McLean, in an email to Smith on Oct. 30, provided a map to show the preliminary route for the proposed trail.
Abby Long, executive director of KTA, said on Tuesday, “Kingdom Trails manages many miles of trails in the Town of Lyndon due to the generous landowners on Darling Ridge,” said Long. “These trails do not currently connect to the downtown of Lyndon, rather they connect to downtown East Burke.”
She said, “Trails connecting to this potential Lyndon Green Space, would allow Lyndonville to experience much of the economic impact East Burke hosts. KTA is thrilled to collaborate with the Town of Lyndon on this project.”
