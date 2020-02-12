Kingdom Trails Plans To Buy Former Quiros House, 250 Acres In Lyndon

LYNDON — Kingdom Trail Association (KTA) is seeking to purchase a 250-acre property on Darling Hill Road.
The property is among the federal receivership assets formerly owned by Miami businessman Ariel Quiros, former owner of Burke Mountain Resort and Jay Peak who was accused by federal and state authorities in 2016 of masterminding a Ponzi-like scheme and defrauding hundreds of international investors in the EB-5 visa program.
In a filing Monday made in U.S. District Court in Southern Florida, federal receiver and Florida attorney Michael Goldberg seeks the court’s permission to sell the property to KTA. He noted that the receivership is poised to sell the piece of property to KTA for $1,050,000.
The property is located at 2266 Darling Hill Road in Lyndon, near KTA’s base of operations for its mountain biking access. KTA operates multi-use trails across lands owned by nearly 100 participating owners.
KTA seeks to buy two adjoining parcels — a 240-acre tract, and a second parcel which includes a 5-bedroom Colonial home and sits on a 10.29 acre parcel of land.
Quiros and his wife had owned the home since 2014; it was part of a more than $81 million disgorgement of his assets turned over to the receivership following a settlement reached with the federal Securities and Exchange Commission. He also was fined and assessed a penalty.
In addition to the SEC accusing him of misappropriating more than $200 million in investor funds, Quiros was also accused by authorities of having stolen more than $50 million from immigrant investors in the economic development projects he had proposed for the region, promising to kick-start new jobs, development and workforce solutions through major investment.
Quiros’s former business partner, Bill Stenger, was not accused of stealing any funds according to a forensic audit.
Both men reached settlements with state and federal authorities on civil charges originally brought, and are now facing criminal charges in Vermont in connection with the investor scheme.
In the court motion, Goldberg notes that KTA “oversees a network of biking trails in and around Burke, Vermont. Hundreds of thousands of people flock to Burke each year to utilize Kingdom’s trail network and the Burke Mountain Hotel benefits by this increase in tourism in the Burke area.”
“The Receiver believes that selling the Darling Hill Property to Kingdom will further benefit the Burke Mountain Hotel by bringing biking trails even closer to the Burke Mountain Hotel,” stated Goldberg.
He noted that a recent appraisal for the properties was $1.1 million.
Since the properties were handed over to the receivership as part of the federal settlement with Quiros, the receivership has had to spend $102,000 on repairs to the home and taxes for the properties in question, he noted.
On Tuesday, KTA stated, “Kingdom Trails Board of Directors has chosen to pursue this purchase of the 250 acre property as it hosts miles of iconic trails at the center of the KTA network. Kingdom Trails’ principal goal in purchasing is to maintain those trails and protect this land from development … As there are use restrictions on a portion of the property that includes the residence, Kingdom Trails does not plan to place a Summer or Winter Welcome Center at this location.”
The press release continues, “By purchasing and protecting this stunning property, Kingdom Trails will add value to our neighbors on Darling Ridge, help preserve our community’s natural resources, scenic landscape, and the outdoor recreation opportunities that exist on this parcel … Together with the Vermont Land Trust and the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board, Kingdom Trails is exploring opportunities to conserve and protect approximately 240 acres of this land in perpetuity.”
Abby Long, executive director of KTA, said on Tuesday, “We cannot use the house for commercial activities as there are use restrictions on the property.”
“At this time I do not know the future of NEMBAfest, however it will not be held on Darling Ridge,” she said when asked if the event, canceled for this year, may happen on the property being bought.
Long said the trails association does own one other parcel, “KTA owns a 133-acre parcel, also on Darling Ridge, that we conserved with the VT Land Trust and VT Housing and Conservation Board in 2015.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.