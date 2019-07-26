A Lancaster, N.H. man died on Thursday afternoon after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 93 in New Hampton, N.H.
Roland Leclerc, age 66, was riding his 2011 Harley Davidson FLHX motorcycle near milemarker 72.2 when he left the southbound lane and struck a guardrail, reported N.H. State Police.
Troopers arrived and found the motorcycle approximately 30 feet off the roadway in the median. Leclerc was pronounced dead at the scene. Trooper Max King reported that Leclerc may have experienced a medical issue that caused him to lose control and leave the roadway.
Due to the collision, one lane of the highway was shut down for approximately 2½ hours. The New Hampshire State Police, Troops D and F were assisted on scene by the New Hampton Fire Department and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.
All aspects of the crash remain under investigation. Anyone that may have further information related to this crash are asked to contact Trooper King at 603-271-1162.
