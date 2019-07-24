LYNDON — Lyndon Town School (LTS) has seen an exodus of staff this year due in part to staff reductions and lower salary amounts compared to other school districts, Principal Amy Gale said.
Kingdom East School District records show of 66 professionals on staff at LTS, 14 left at the end of the school year.
“We have had a number of staff move on to other employment for a variety of reasons,” she said.
Gale said, “One factor continues to be higher salaries in districts not far from us.”
“We also reduced the number of middle school teachers at LTS in order to comply with the Kingdom East class size policy,”she said. “Although each of those teachers were offered other positions, most of them chose to pursue employment elsewhere.”
Part of the reason Lyndon Town School’s numbers for professional staff resignations are the highest in the unified district are because it is the largest school and has the highest staff, noted Kingdom East School District Superintendent Jen Botzojorns.
“This year, along with other years we have had a large number of faculty/professional staff turn over,” said Botzojorns. “This mirrors national trends, so it is important to understand why, and make active changes to recruit and retain high quality teachers.”
District-wide, about 35 full-time professional positions saw resignations this year, according to district records.
Burke Town School lost seven professional staff, Concord, four, the district, two, Lunenburg/Gilman, three, Miller’s Run a half position, Newark Street School, 1.6, and Sutton Village School, 2.6 positions, records show.
The newspaper submitted a public records request to obtain the resignation letters of staff who have resigned recently from LTS.
The newspaper also reached out to union leadership for Kingdom East, encouraging them to let departing teachers know there was an opportunity to discuss their departures with a reporter.
No member of the union responded. One teacher considered responding anonymously but never followed up to plan an interview.
Records Request On Resignations
Staff members leaving LTS include the dean of students and classroom and special education teachers, a literacy instructor, and a physical education/health teacher.
None of the letters from exiting staff point to concerns with the administration at LTS, but instead to growth opportunities for their careers, for financial reasons, and to work in new settings, some closer to home. One teacher is expecting her first child and wishes to be home.
Neil Kelly, one of the departing LTS teachers, wrote on May 3 to the superintendent, “The decision to no longer serve as a teacher at Kingdom East does not come easy, and is a decision that tugs at my heart.”
“As we discussed, the decision stems from financial and work-life matters,” wrote Kelly, adding, “It is not at all personal. I must thank you and Amy Gale for extending the opportunity to serve in your district the past two years.”
Kelly wrote, “The faculty, staff, and students of Lyndon Town School have given me more personally and professionally than I can ever adequately express gratitude for.”
Memo To Academic Excellence Committee
Of the professional staff leaving the Kingdom East School District this year, 21 percent of those are leaving Lyndon, and a slightly higher percent, 22 percent, left Burke Town School, the information shared by Botzojorns shows.
The percent of staff who left Concord was 22 percent, Lunenburg/Gilman, 20 percent, Newark 18 percent, and Sutton, 19 percent.
Professional staff include teachers, principals, guidance counselors, and special educators - anyone who requires a license, the memo stated.
In the memo to the Kingdom East Academic Excellence Committee, Botzojorns shows the attrition rates in a chart, then gets into the reasons for staff leaving.
Botzojorns noted in the report to the board’s committee, “‘Culture’ was the most commonly selected reason (29 percent). The culture category includes everything from active interest in working in a different school to interpersonal relationships to the job of teaching not being a good fit for the individual.”
Salary was the second top reason (20 percent), noted the report.
“There has been a belief that the Northeast Kingdom region and the economics drive folks to move to another location,” noted the superintendent in the recent report. “The information collected tells us that family reasons (or the area, spouse, closer to home) are less than 20 percent.”
Superintendent Speaks To Staff Attrition
Botzojorns said this week that in terms of salaries being low, “Folks have shared informally that they will be making between $4,000 and $6,000 more. These folks are going to Blue Mountain and Oxbow, of which I believe there are six (staff).”
Asked if she’s heard from community members about staff leaving, Botzojorns said, “I have heard from several parents and community members and met with three different parents. The folks who have spoken to me have been honest and open, which I appreciate.”
“Moving forward, I look forward to taking active steps with our administrative team, to work on school culture,” said Botzojorns. “We have great schools and I look forward to continuing to support folks who work in our schools.”
