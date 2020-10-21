Latest Vermont Report Show Jobs Slowly Returning

The latest report from the Vermont Department of Labor shows that while jobs slowly return the labor force continues to contract suggesting there is a long way to go for the economy to recover.
The headline data point is that unemployment rate in September fell statewide to 4.2% from August’s 4.8% but this shrouds the true nature of the state’s economic condition. State officials say the shrinking labor force and the number of people still seeking unemployment benefits as a result of the pandemic paint a truer picture of the slow economic recovery from the depths of the employment crisis when the majority of the economy was shutdown in late March and April due to the pandemic.
“While the data shows that employment increased in September, we know there are still many Vermonters out of work and businesses unable to operate at full capacity as a result of the Pandemic,” said Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington. “And yet, we see more and more jobs come back online each and every day, showing the resiliency of Vermont’s business community. Unfortunately, our businesses can only reopen if they can find people to fill their vacant positions.”
The Department of Labor parses the data in several ways, including adjusting for seasonal fluctuations like farm employment. Vermont’s nonfarm employment showed an increase of 5,000 jobs from August to September. A regional look at employment, which does not receive the same seasonal adjustment, shows that while the NEK’s unemployment rate fell, the labor force and number of employed fell at the same time. There is a silver lining in two factors - that some of the decrease in employment would be attributed to seasonal employment fluctuations and that the number of people claiming unemployment benefits also dropped in the region.
In September St. Johnsbury’s unemployment rate was 4.1%, down from August’s 4.8% but still significantly higher than September 2019 when it was at 2.8%. The St. Johnsbury area reportedly had 12,343 employed people, compared to 12,970 during the same time period last year. According to Department of Labor 545 people from the St. Johnsbury area filed for unemployment benefits the week of Oct. 10 compared to 635 the week before. During the same week last year only 70 people claimed unemployment.
In Derby September’s report showed an unemployment rate of 5.4%, second highest in the state. That is compared to 5.9% in August and 3.6% in September 2019. There were 10,848 people employed in September this year, down from 11,878 in September last year. 668 people claimed unemployment in the greater Newport area the week of Oct. 10, down from 769 the week before but up from 123 year over year.
“It’s problematic when you look at the travel map and you seeing the outbreaks around us, surrounding us in other states,” said Scott. “The majority of those still on unemployment, and we have probably 27,000-28,000 people still on some sort of unemployment at this point in time, the majority of them are from the hospitality sector. We’ve opened up lodging 100%, if we opened everything up to 100% I don’t believe all of those people would go back to work necessarily because there’s so much hesitation in travel, and there should be. … So opening up the spigot isn’t necessarily going to bring all those jobs or put all those people back to work. We are going to have to ride this out.”
“I don’t see that there is going to be increased labor force participation over the next 2 or 3 months,” said Scott. “We depend so much on tourism.”
Harrington said now is the time for people who are unemployed and able to work to actively look for employment.
“If you are looking to develop new skills, be sure to check out the free training opportunities through the Community College of Vermont, and for jobseekers looking to return to work, or for employers with available positions, the Department’s job service known as Vermont Job Link is a great place to start,” said Harrington. “Additionally, our Workforce Development team is actively engaging with jobseekers and employers each and every day to ensure Vermont’s economy recovers as quickly as possible.”
