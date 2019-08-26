Leaking propane gas sparked and exploded in a Brownington home on Friday evening.
Homeowner Christopher Bowen, Michelle Soulinere and three children were not home at the time, and no injuries were reported. Extensive damage to the home makes it uninhabitable, reported Stanley Baranowski, Assistant State Fire Marshal with the Division of Fire Safety.
The Orleans Fire Department were dispatched to the reported explosion just before 7 p.m. at 2056 Chapdelaine Road. They found the home heavily damaged. A small fire in the basement had burned out on its own.
The Fire Chief contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit and requested an investigation.
Investigators responded to the scene on Saturday. They were assisted by 12 members of the Vermont Urban Search and Rescue Team in shoring up the building for structural stability and by a member of the Vermont Hazardous Material Response Team for LP Gas equipment expertise.
The investigation revealed nine 20-pound LP Gas tanks (grill size tanks) in the basement, one being used to fuel an instant hot water heater. The specific source and cause of the leak of LP Gas could not be determined, noted Baranowski. The investigation determined the probable ignition of the LP Gas causing the explosion was an electric water pump located in the basement.
The explosion/fire is classified as accidental. Anyone who may have any information pertaining to this fire may contact Investigator Baranowski by phone at 802-479-4434 or be email at stanley.baranowski@vermont.gov.
The family of five is being assisted by the Vermont Red Cross with temporary housing.
Baranowski used the incident to offer some cautionary advice to prevent such an accident from happening again.
“The Department of Public Safety warns everyone of the dangers of storing and using LP Gas tanks/cylinders inside of a building,” he noted. “The leaking of a tank can result in an explosion. The misuse of the gas can result in the production of Carbon Monoxide gas, and the presence of a tank that is involved in a fire could cause injury or death of a firefighter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.