LYNDON CENTER — On Friday, the school work for Lyndon Institute students will be all homework.
Head of School Twila Perry explained on Tuesday that faculty are gearing up this week to offer instruction to students remotely, online, as a practice run for when schools in Vermont may have to operate that way for a time due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Perry said that tomorrow the independent high school will be doing a trial run, with teachers and students still on campus together, but all instruction moving to an online model using the internet and the LI-issued laptops each student has.
Students will stay home on Friday and login for learning from on-campus teachers. It will be a test of LI’s preparedness for a possible impact from the virus.
“We should be preparing to teach online in the event of a school closure,” said Perry. The step is strictly to have a test run of LI’s readiness for an online model to ensure students can continue to learn in the event of school closures in Vermont.
No one at LI is sick or has symptoms of the virus that’s cause for global concerns, said Perry. “We are doing this because we wanted to make sure that our teachers and our students are comfortable with working online and that we can work out any kinks.”
Perry said LI is hosting a community forum tonight to discuss the steps with families more and a letter has gone home with students about the plan.
She said about a third of LI’s faculty are comfortable teaching online, another third are part-way there and the final third are getting a crash course to get ready for the practice and likely need to teach online at some point in the near future.
Possible internet connectivity problems have been considered. The school reached out to find out how many students do not have internet at home.
Dorm Students Can’t Travel Home
For the first time in the school’s history, LI is not going to allow international dorm students to travel home in April during spring break, said Perry.
She said school trips that had been planned, including one to Costa Rica, have been canceled as well.
She said the travel restrictions and canceled trips during break are due to “an abundance of caution.”
Perry said LI is curtailing admissions and development travel plans, and if it’s a must, then staff returning from trips must work at home for 14 days and will be instructed to self-quarantine.
“We have shared this with our employees and said that while they can travel, if they do travel through major transportation hubs, major airports, subways, bus terminals, we would ask that they get a health screening before they return to work,” said Perry. “We are thinking about April break.”
LI is following the Vermont Agency of Education and Vermont Department of Health guidelines being issued, said Perry. “Wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands.”
“Cough into your elbow, don’t share food or drinks, maintain a distance (from others), don’t touch your face … we had a discussion with students about why you don’t touch your face,” she said.
The school has hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes at the ready throughout the campus, said Perry.
School Meals
If schools are closed and students have to do schoolwork from home, one concern for students is those who rely on the free breakfast and lunch they qualify for, said Perry.
“We recognize that for a number of families, when their students are here, it’s their good meal of the day, they are getting breakfast and lunch, and we are beginning to problem-solve how we continue to see that kids can continue to eat,” she said.
Perry said, “We’re wading through this.”
“One of the things that we have stressed is that this is incredibly fluid, the situation may change,” said Perry. “We’re pretty sure that it’s not a matter of if when we close, but when.”
Parent Conversations
Perry said she’s hearing from some parents already who are very concerned about sending their kids to school.
She said she also anticipates families abroad not waiting until June for their kids to come home.
“They won’t be able to get their kids out of the country if this turns into a true pandemic,” said Perry. “You might not be able to get to Boston and get on a plane,” she said of that possibility depending how things progress.
Perry said the school can’t tell families what to do where their children are concerned and worry about the virus.
“We don’t feel we have the right to say you are being over-reactive,” she said.
LI has students from Europe including Spain and Germany, but not Italy, and also has students from China, but not from the hardest hit areas of the country, where the coronavirus first was identified. There are no students from the Middle East at LI, nor from South Korea, she said.
