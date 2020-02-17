Littleton Felon Convicted In Federal Court For Illegally Possessing Guns

A Littleton man with a prior federal gun conviction from 2014 faces up to 10 years in federal prison after being convicted last week on one count of being a felon in possession of firearms.
Following a four-day trial, the jury verdict against Johnathon Irish, 33, was returned late Wednesday afternoon at the U.S District Court for the District of New Hampshire, representatives with the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a statement Thursday.
Irish, well known to Littleton police who have responded to numerous calls for service at his residence and were made aware of his prior federal gun conviction when he moved to Littleton several years ago, is scheduled to be sentenced on May 28.
“We worked very closely with our federal partners on this case and we are glad we were able to come to a positive outcome and put this individual behind bars,” Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith said Friday. “I believe justice was served … I am happy to see a jury felt the same way.”
In December of 2014, Irish was convicted of aiding and abetting the making of a false statement in 2013 in connection with the acquisition of a firearm and making a false statement to an FBI agent to whom he sold several assault rifles.
Federal prosecutors said Irish lied to the agent while he was being interviewed in February 2013 about his personal firearms, and that September, he instructed another person to buy a firearm for him and to lie on the purchase form to circumvent the required background check, according to a report by the Associated Press.
As his case was pending in March 2014, Judge Steven McAuliffe agreed with prosecutors that Irish presents a serious risk of danger and no conditions of release could ensure the safety of the community or his appearance in court.
After pleading guilty to the 2013 charges in February 2015, Irish, then living in Brentwood, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.
In 2016, he filed suit in federal court to vacate that sentence and its two convictions, arguing he pleaded guilty because his court-appointed attorney said he had no other option than to plead guilty.
In 2017, a judge denied his motion to vacate his sentence.
Because of his felony convictions, Irish is legally prohibited from possessing firearms.
But between December of 2018 and November of 2019, U.S. Attorney’s representatives said Irish possessed at least two firearms, a Sig Sauer 1911, .45-caliber pistol and a Catamount Fury 12-gauge shotgun.
The case involved local police and the federal law enforcement agencies who made Littleton officers aware of Irish’s presence and advised them to be on the lookout for indications of firearms possession, said Smith.
He called the case that led to the conviction “a great example of a partnership between different agencies to have a positive outcome.”
In a statement, Scott Murray, U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire, said, “In order to maintain public safety, it is vital to keep guns out of the hands of convicted felons. We will not hesitate to bring criminal charges against those who unlawfully possess guns. I appreciate the efforts of the FBI and state police for their work investigating this case.”
In a statement, Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston division, said “The goal of sentencing is to send a clear message of deterrence and rehabilitation. But it’s a message that Johnathon Irish chose to ignore. We thank the jury for its swift and prudent verdict because a felon who possesses a firearm when prohibited from doing so is a potential danger in a society where laws are respected and obeyed.”
The latest case that led to his conviction was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the New Hampshire State Police.
In a separate lawsuit in 2016, Irish filed litigation against the U.S. Social Security Administration and its acting commissioner in regard to a decision by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Title XVI Social Security Disability Income, which makes benefit payments to the elderly, blind, and fully disabled people with a demonstrated financial need.
The details of that case are sealed, but a federal judge in June 2017 issued an order affirming the commissioner’s decision.
At the local level, the Littleton Police Department does have open investigations in which Irish is both a suspect and witness, said Smith.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.