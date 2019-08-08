LINCOLN, N.H. — One man died and another was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon after their vehicle spun out on Interstate 93 southbound, police said.
Jonathan Pelosi, 36, of Littleton was pronounced dead on the scene after the 2019 Ford Fusion he was traveling in lost control, spun out, went off the road and rolled over at around 2:15 p.m., in an area approximately two miles north of Exit 33, according to State Police Troop F.
Another passenger, 31-year-old Justin Machell of Lyndonville, Vt., sustained serious injuries and was transported to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth before being transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
A mechanical defect and a burst of heavy rain may have contributed to the accident, police said.
Authorities did not specify whether Machell or Pelosi was driving but said neither man appeared to be wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.
Responding were State Police Troop F assisted by the New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit, Linoln Police, Woodstock Police, Lin-Wood EMS, Lincoln Fire, N.H. Department of Transportation, the Grafton Country Attorney’s Office, and the State Medical Examiner.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have further information is asked to contact Trooper Benjamin Quigley of the New Hampshire State Police Troop F at (603) 846-3333 or email Benjamin.Quigley@dos.nh.gov.
