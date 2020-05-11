The Littleton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Jamie Lee Foster was last seen on May 4.

According to Littleton Police she is approximately 5-foot-6 and 250 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, and may be wearing glasses.

She was reported missing on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-444-2422.

