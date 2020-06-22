Littleton:Public’s Help Sought To Find “Armed And Dangerous” Man

Police are seeking the public’s helping in finding a man they called armed and dangerous and who is wanted on charges of domestic violence and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
The domestic violence incident that began in Littleton on Saturday night extended into Bethlehem, where a search of the woods was made, but the suspect not found.
On Monday evening, Littleton police announced they are asking for the public’s assistance for any information that might lead to the whereabouts of Duane Masters, 35, who is described as about 6 feet tall, 170 to 180 pounds, brown hair, green eyes, and a long, skinny beard, who was last seen wearing camouflage shorts and a green-button shirt.
Masters has multiple warrants for his arrest that include criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
After allegedly assaulting an individual in Littleton, he fled on foot into the woods in Bethlehem.
Law enforcement officers pursued Masters, but were unable to locate him, said Littleton police, who believe he is still in the area.
Because of information police received, they believe Masters should be considered armed and dangerous, and if seen, should not be approached.
Residents are advised to call 911 to report any sightings or call local dispatch at 603-444-2422 with any information.
On Monday morning, Bethlehem Police Chief Alan Demoranville called it a “rolling domestic” incident that also involved threats to the police.
Masters came into Bethlehem on Main Street/Route 302, but a search of the woods to locate him was unsuccessful, he said.
Bethlehem police have their own charges pending against Masters, said Demoranville.
Bethlehem police officers did try to get assets in the woods for the search - a K-9 dog team and helicopter - but were unable to do so in time, he said.
“He was armed and did have a firearm,” said Demoranville.
