LITTLETON — An international student at The White Mountain School is one of two people in New Hampshire being isolated and tested for coronavirus.
The student recently traveled to Wuhan City, China, the origin of the new coronavirus, and returned with a respiratory ailment. The announcement was made Monday evening at the annual meeting of Littleton Regional Healthcare and was confirmed in a statement by White Mountain School to community members.
The student was admitted to LRH on Thursday and a sample was sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in Atlanta.
LRH is expected to have the results later today.
“We have a patient under suspicion of that virus here,” confirmed LRH CEO Bob Nutter.
The 19-year-old male patient arrived from an outside health facility with a mild respiratory illness, said Ed Duffy, chief LRH medical officer.
“The hook was that this young gentleman was from Wuhan, China and had just arrived back in the United States,” said Duffy. “He was brought to our facility and immediately placed in a negative pressure isolation room in our in-patient unit. Standard contact procedures were also implemented by our staff.”
Lab specimens were sent to the state Department of Public Health on Thursday evening and the results ruled out influenza and other well-known respiratory illnesses, said Duffy.
Separate samples were sent to the CDC.
The patient, whom Duffy said “is currently symptom free,” remains in isolation at LRH, and the next steps in his care will be guided by the CDC pending the test results.
“Our staff did a wonderful job,” he said. “They knew exactly what they were going to do and performed beautifully. In general, we have the knowledge and experience, but in this case we have the modern facility and modern equipment to treat this type of case and we did so.”
LRH officials said there is no public risk.
“I have to remind you that influenza still remains a more virulent threat to our community’s health,” said Duffy. “There is absolutely no threat to the community whatsoever from this individual. There is absolutely no threat to our visitors and our staff from this patient … It’s really quite a simple case.”
As for the patient, Duffy said, he “is doing wonderful [and] he‘s wondering when in the heck he can get our of here.”
His discharge is pending the CDC test results.
To date, coronavirus has killed an upward of 100 people in China and has caused several thousand more to fall ill.
In the United States, there are five confirmed cases and more than 100 people in the U.S. suspected of possibly being infected, like the two in New Hampshire, are undergoing testing.
Symptoms include breathing difficulties, cough, and fever, and there are currently no vaccines available.
Precautions are similar to precautions for standard flu viruses and include regular hand-washing, staying away from ill people, and if ill, staying away from others, and disinfecting areas where those sick with flu-like symptoms have been.
The virus is officially called the 2019 novel coronavirus, said New Hampshire epidemiologist Benjamin Chan, who called LRH and spoke during the meeting over the telephone.
The coronavirus is a group of viruses that cause infections in humans and animals and circulate each year, he said.
In many cases, they cause just common cold symptoms, but beginning 1o to 15 years ago, some viruses developed the ability to jump from animals to humans, an earlier example being the SARS virus in 2003, he said.
“We are seeing something similar with the coronavirus,” said Chan.
It was first reported in December by the Chinese government when a cluster of patients with viral lung infections with no clear cause were seen, he said.
Currently, cases have been confirmed in 15 countries, including the United States, where the present total of five cases were reported in Washington State, Illinois, California, and Arizona, he said.
The 100 people under investigation in the U.S. have the risk factors of recent travel to Wuhan, China, and coming down with symptoms a few weeks later, said Chan.
It was undetermined in which part of New Hampshire the second person being investigated for the coronavirus is being isolated.
The two patients in New Hampshire are stable and recovering, said Chan.
WMS Issues Letter To Community
On late Monday afternoon, John Drew, head of school at WMS, issued an emailed letter to the community.
“On Thursday of last week, an international student at The White Mountain School with recent travel to China reported cold-like symptoms,” wrote Drew. “Out of concern for their peers and the broader community, this student quickly isolated themselves and later requested transportation to Littleton Urgent Care at Littleton Regional Healthcare.”
Out of an abundance of caution, the student was put into medical quarantine, he said.
“It is admirable that our student took precautionary and immediate steps after developing symptoms, and we are grateful for their cooperation with the staff at LRH during their medical quarantine,” said Drew. “We are in frequent contact with both the student and the student’s family to provide support, comfort, and information. Likewise, we remain in close contact with hospital staff to ensure our student’s physical and emotional well-being.”
Drew said, “We are proud to host to a vibrant cohort of international students here at White Mountain, a number of whom are from China. At this time, none of our other international students have reported symptoms associated with the 2019-nCoV, nor has any other member of the White Mountain community. The CDC believes at this time that symptoms of the 2019-nCoV may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 after exposure. As our students returned from winter break on January 6 and 7, we are just past that window. As such, it is very unlikely that any of our students were exposed to the 2019-nCoV during their travel to the U.S.”
The school, he said, will continue to monitor the situation, is actively engaged with public health officials, and the community should know “that there are procedures in place to minimize transmission and ensure the health and safety of our community.”
“Although new and unpredictable diseases like the 2019-nCoV can naturally inspire uncertainty or fear, it is of vital importance that we continue to do our best to avoid rumors and to treat all members of the community with respect,” said Drew.
