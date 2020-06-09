New Hampshire State Police reported that a Littleton woman died in a car crash on Interstate 93 on Monday night.
Theresa Wharem, 54, was driving in the northbound lane near Mile Marker 128 in Littleton when she lost control of a 2006 Toyota Highlander. Trooper Jeremy Brann stated the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck a stand of trees before rolling over and coming to final rest on the passenger side of the vehicle. Police learned of the crash at 8:25 p.m.
Wharen was the only person in the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The trooper reported that speed appears to be a factor that led to the crash as a witness saw Wharem's vehicle speeding prior to the crash. Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have further information is encouraged to contact Trooper Jeremy Brann at 603-223-6187 or jeremy.brann@dos.nh.gov.
The New Hampshire State Police-Troop F was assisted on scene by members of the Littleton Police Department, Littleton Fire Department, New Hampshire Department of Transportation, the Grafton County Attorney’s Office and the Office of the State Medical Examiner.
