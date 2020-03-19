Hospitals in the region are offering coronavirus COVID-19 testing – but only for patients who are referred by doctors or the Vermont Health Department.
Northeastern Vermont Medical Center (NVRH) in St. Johnsbury continues to conduct drive-through testing – now with a bright red and insulated tent provided to NVRH by state emergency officials on Wednesday.
North Country Hospital (NCH) in Newport City on Wednesday began doing the same kind of testing by appointment only at a mobile lab set up in a parking lot behind the hospital.
And Littleton Regional Hospital (LRH) in Littleton, N.H., is doing testing by referral only inside its emergency room, said Gail Clark, spokeswoman for LRH.
NVRH began testing last week and has tested 55 people so far, according to Laural Ruggles, vice president for marketing and community health improvement at NVRH.
So far, none of the 55 have tested positive for COVID-19, Ruggles stated. That kind of information would come from the Vermont Department of Health, she said mid afternoon Wednesday.
NCH tested fewer than 10 people Wednesday, said Avril Cochran, RN, vice president of NCH patient care services.
Anyone with symptoms of the virus – a cough, shortness of breath and fever – should contact their primary care physician, Ruggles, Cochran and Clark said.
Anyone who does not have a family doctor should contact the hospitals, which have posted hotlines for anyone without a family doctor to make referrals. At NVRH, call 802-748-8141. At NCH, the hotline is 802-334-3595. At LRH, you are asked to call 603-575-6400.
Hospitals are posting their hot line numbers on their websites.
“Only those with symptoms who have talked with their primary care provider who then communicates with the Vermont Department of Health and it’s agreed to test the person do we then set up an appointment for testing,” Cochran said.
Don’t just show up, Ruggles urged. No one will be tested who has not gotten a referral.
The drive-through testing at NVRH is Monday through Friday, at hours set by the hospital, Ruggles said.
NVRH had a tent but it was not suitable for Vermont’s spring weather. They knew that the Vermont Emergency Management had an insulated tent that can be heated and has lighting and asked for it, Ruggles said.
The state sent it from Waterbury Wednesday morning.
NCH testing is Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 to 3 p.m., Cochran said.
At LRH, testing is set by appointment.
And the Vermont Department of Health has to approve of the test, Ruggles said.
A patient who is given the green light to be tested will be given directions about when to go to the testing site and how it will work, Ruggles said.
Once the swab is taken, Ruggles said that most people will be told to go home and self-quarantine while they recover. So far, it’s taking 48 to 72 hours (two to three days) for the results to come back, she said.
The Vermont Health Department announced Wednesday that they are accepting all specimens sent in. However, because there are limitations, samples from health care workers with symptoms and those who are hospitalized will be examined first. All others will be done as quickly as possible, the department stated.
The department is also asking Vermonters not to call 2-1-1 or the department for information about testing.
The drive-through testing is done in the same way that has been seen across the country on TV, Ruggles said. Nurses in protective gear are staffing the testing area and will take a swab from the nose of the patient, she said.
No Preventative Testing
“Not everyone is going to get tested,” Ruggles said.
Right now the only people who are tested are ones with symptoms and those who seem to be at risk for having it, she said.
There is evidence of widespread community transmission, health officials say.
Testing as prevention was not possible before due to shortages of the tests, Ruggles said.
Now, testing of those who are symptomatic who will just be sent home to recover is done to help national health officials track the spread of the virus and provide “really good numbers,” Ruggles said.
The only prevention so far is social distancing and doing good hygiene and staying well, health officials said.
Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine said there are now 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Vermont. That’s two more than Tuesday.
