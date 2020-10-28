It all started with Mr. Peanut.
What followed was a five-day crime spree that resulted in eight felony and nine misdemeanor charges being filed against a local man who now faces a possible sentence of up to 120 years in prison and $28,000 in fines.
Dominic Bassett, 24, who is listed in court documents as “transient,” pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court Monday to most of the charges and was held for lack of $7,500 bail. Bassett was already in jail for lack of $4,000 bail set by the court after he pleaded not guilty to four of the charges last week.
Caledonia County Superior Court
According to police, Bassett is accused of burglarizing a residence on Hastings Hill, stealing a car, stealing a PlayStation gaming system, and breaking into several businesses, including Tim’s Deli twice in the same weekend.
Tim’s deli owner, Tim Harran, called police at 6:46 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, to report the first break-in and the loss of Mr. Peanut — the iconic monocle and top-hat-wearing peanut figure being used as a tip jar.
“Tim told me that someone had broken in the storeroom door that night and then taken a small number of pennies and nickles from the cash register along with a ‘Mr. Peanut’ plastic jar from the counter,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Sgt. Lester Cleary in his affidavit in support of the charges. “Tim estimated the amount of cash in the tip jar as being 150 dollars.”
On Monday, Oct. 19, just before 8 a.m., police were called back to Tim’s Deli, located at 580 Portland St.
Harran reported to investigators that his business had been broken into again over the weekend and that someone had stolen two 12-packs of Mountain Dew, a large plastic bag full of returnables, some “whoopee pies,” two packs of camel blue cigarettes, several lottery tickets, and a box of his late father’s prescription medication that Harran said he had been collecting so he could dispose of them properly.
Police then spoke to Richard Martel at Portland Street business Cole’s Redemption. Martel told police a suspect matching Bassett’s description had just been in his store where he redeemed lottery tickets and returnables.
“Bassett had been paid $92 for the lottery tickets he redeemed and an additional $10.30 in cash for the recyclables he had brought in with the large black/brown trash bag,” wrote Sgt. Cleary in his report.
Bassett is also accused of breaking into a private residence at 96 Hastings Hill and stealing rings, stealing a customer’s vehicle during a break-in at Virtual Performance located at 572 Portland St., and stealing two crossbows during a burglary at the CCR Sports store located at 490 Portland St.
Bassett is also accused of smashing a window at 879 Portland St. and stealing a PlayStation and some games.
Police said Bassett is homeless and living with friends some of the time and in a “barn/storage area” at the former True Temper factory site on Concord Avenue.
Bassett is now being detained at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
