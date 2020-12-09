In a year when races have been canceled and charitable giving has fallen, one St. Johnsbury man is doing his part to raise funds and awareness while getting in miles and vertical gain.

Jesse Holden, 38, is raising money via GoFundMe for local nonprofit Umbrella, a Northeast Kingdom organization that provides services and advocacy focused on domestic and sexual violence, child care and family services and more. As part of the fundraiser, he will climb Mt. Pisgah in Westmore, as many times as possible in a 12 hour period on Dec. 19.

Holden, a PE teacher at St. Johnsbury Academy and ultra runner, learned of Umbrella when he moved to the area seven years ago. His wife, Kerra, worked for several years as a violence prevention specialist with the organization, running trainings in schools on healthy relationships. At the time, Holden worked as a health teacher at the Academy and teamed up with Umbrella on multiple occasions.

“They do incredible things for our local area,” said Holden on Wednesday. “What they’re doing really aligns with what I believe in as far as educating young men on topics such as dating, healthy relationships, and healthy masculinity.”

“Back when I was a kid, nobody was talking about the fact that you didn’t have to be a macho tough guy to show you were a man…I didn’t know anything else,” said Holden. “After learning about this in college I wanted, in what I did, to try and change that culture as much as I could in our local community and in our schools. That’s one of the reasons I became a teacher: I wanted to work with young men and show them there was another way.”

“You don’t have to prove anything about who you are, about how manly you are,” said Holden. “You can be kind, you can have feelings.”

He’s aiming to raise $1,500 for Umbrella and his total stands at $585 as of Wednesday evening. He accepts donations “in the form of positive energy and kind thoughts” as well, he adds.

“It’s weird to ask for money right before the holidays and as it’s been an awful year for so many people,” said Kerra Holden. “We’ve spent a lot of time thinking about how lucky we are and the ways that we haven’t been that impacted by the pandemic. We talked about if it was even appropriate to ask people for donations. But I said, ‘Make space for people who want to support and maybe they can’t in financial ways, but there are so many ways to show up for one another right now.’”

Jesse Holden, who has run about 1,800 miles this year so far, usually does around a dozen races a year but was only able to do two in 2020.

“My race schedule was completely destroyed,” he said. “It was the summer of coming up with my own things to do.”

And that he will. At 5 a.m. on the 19th, Jesse will start hiking up and then running down Mt. Pisgah, which overlooks Lake Willoughby. He’ll be accompanied by his trusted running partners, his two dogs Lewis and Marlee, as well as friend Jesse Dimick, a physical therapist in Lyndon who will participate in some or all of the event to help spread the word.

“We will be appropriately physically distanced of course,” said Holden.

Each climb will be about seven miles and 3,000 feet of elevation gain.

Holden chose the site because it’s about a mile from where he grew up in Newark. He says he’s climbed Mt. Pisgah hundreds of times, even more than usual this year as the White Mountains grew inaccessible to Vermont residents.

“I love the trail, it’s got everything,” Holden said. “It’s got incredibly gorgeous views and it’s a really good workout in a short period of time.”

Holden, who attempted to run a 108-mile section of the Long Trail in 24 hours last year, is no stranger to endurance events. He got into them about 11 years ago and kept at it as a way to process.

“When I’m moving I’m really able to just think,” he said. “That’s what I do for hours and it’s a really meditative time for me.”

Kerra Holden also does endurance running, though not to the same degree as her husband.

“Back when I was dating, I was like ‘God, there’s just nobody that can keep up with me,’ and then I met Jesse and I was like ‘oh boy,’” she said. “I’ve had to learn to not compare myself because we’re at different places with it.”

Holden’s 13-year-old daughter Aubriella will be meeting her dad with food at the end of his climb.

You can find Jesse’s fundraiser at https://www.gofundme.com/f/12-hours-of-vertmas

Interested parties may also try and guess how many vertical feet Holden will complete and the closest will win a TBD prize; guesses are accepted by GoFundMe comment, Instagram message (@jesseholdenmtns) or Facebook.