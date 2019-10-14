Local Man To Serve At Least 7 Years For Sex Assault, Child Porn

NORTH HAVERHILL — A Lisbon man has pleaded guilty at Grafton Superior Court to sexually assaulting a minor and possessing more than 30 child pornography images and videos.
As part of a plea deal with prosecutors, Zackary Tivey, 26, who announced he would plead guilty on Aug. 28 and was sentenced at the court on Wednesday, will serve a total term of 7 to 15 years in New Hampshire State Prison.
He pleaded guilty to 31 Class A felony counts of possessing child sexual abuse images as well as three felony counts of unlawful use of a computer.
According to sentencing documents, Tivey, who was represented by public defender James Brooks, is eligible for one year off his minimum sentence upon successful completion of the sex offender counseling program at the state prison.
Any suspended portion of his sentence can be imposed after a hearing at the request of the state for up to 9 years after the sentence was suspended.
Tivey is also to have no contact with the victim and no unsupervised contact with any minors.
In addition, he also required to register as a sex offender, to be placed on the New Hampshire Sex Offender Registry, and to report to a law enforcement agency within five days after his release or within five days of establishing a residence, employment, or schooling in New Hampshire.
Failure to register or notify police can result in an arrest and a new felony charge.
The two aggravated felonious sexual assault charges - both special class felonies - charged Tivey with physically forcing a 13-year-old girl in 2017 to perform a sex act on him, an incident police said was under circumstances of false imprisonment and involved him locking the bedroom door and exposing himself.
Tivey was indicted by a grand jury in May on the assault charges and the charges of having child pornography images, which were downloaded in 2018 and showed pre-pubescent girls and girls 14 and 15 years of age.
In December, multiple police agencies that included the Lisbon Police Department, the Grafton County Sheriff’s Department’s Computer Forensic Unit, and the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began a two-month investigation into Tivey.
At the time of his arrest in February, Lisbon police said Tivey used Snapchat, a messaging app, to entice several girls, ages 11 to 15 and from around the area, into sex and requesting that they send him nude photographs of themselves.
Lisbon Police Chief Scott Pinson advised parents to monitor their children’s online social media communication following the arrest of Tivey, saying the person their child is communicating with might not be the person they think it is and that person might give out false information, such as their name, age, and intentions.
The information about Tivey came to police from guardians of the victims and went to an outside police agency first and then to Lisbon police.
Tivey was arrested at his Lisbon residence.
