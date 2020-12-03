After reporting the first COVID-19 death of a resident on Nov. 9, the administrator for the Coos County Nursing Home in West Stewartstown has reported that a total of 11 residents have died from the coronavirus.

The deaths come a month after Coos County, particularly Stewartstown and Colebrook, have been hit with high numbers of confirmed active coronavirus cases, with the numbers in Stewartstown being driven in large part by CCNH residents and staff becoming infected.

“I am heartbroken tonight to share that we have had four more deaths since Sunday,” CCNH Administrator Laura Mills wrote in an update to the community on Wednesday evening. “Our condolences to their families. We are all grieving and a bit shell-shocked. The losses we are experiencing will affect us all for a long time to come. We have experienced 16 deaths in the past month, 11 of which came because of this outbreak. It is hard to even wrap my head around, and I know it will really hit home as we get closer to the Christmas holidays and everything will be so different.”

On Thursday, the nursing hospital began offering flu shots to employees and will provide them again on Monday.

“Even amid COVID, the flu is still another threat to be considered and I encourage everyone to get their flu shot,” said Mills.

Each Monday for the past month, the New Hampshire Army National Guard has been at the CCNH to test both residents and staff and will continue to do so until there are no more positive cases.

On Monday, 102 employees and five residents who were negative until now were tested. As of Thursday evening, those test results were not received.

An employee tested on Wednesday with a rapid test ended up testing positive.

Mills called it an emotional week but offered some good news.

“As of today, 35 residents have made it onto the ‘recovered’ list,” said Mills. “Third Floor [the designated COVID wing] has begun to see a little bit of ‘normal’ return and even Second Floor has had some residents reach the recovered phase as well. First Floor remains closed due to our current low census and to better utilize our staff.”

Out of 63 positive employees, 42 have recovered and returned to work, she said.

“I can never fully express the respect and appreciation I have for this group of people,” said Mills. “When we reached out to the state for help and there was none to be had, this group stepped up, joined by some local nurses and our travel staff, and made sure the shifts got covered and the care for our residents was not affected. Those who were positive themselves pulled themselves together and came in to care for the residents who were positive. These people are truly health care heroes!”

On another positive note, a COVID-19 vaccine is becoming a reality, she said.

“We are getting prepared and should have a vaccine available for residents and employees within the next couple weeks,” said Mills. “Although this will not have an immediate effect of ending this pandemic, it is the first step to us gaining some control back.”

In the past month, local businesses and individuals have stepped up to help CCNH staff and residents in any way they can.

“I continue to be awed and amazed by this community and even those from farther away who have reached out to us,” said Mills. “Kaylee Noyes has become my right hand and she is keeping a tally of everything we have received so that I can properly thank everyone when we get through this. Please know I thank you all from the bottom of my heart! Thank you for continuing to be there for us.”

In mid-November, the CCNH had a current population of 65 residents.

As of Thursday, the town of Stewartstown had 15 confirmed active cases, down from a high that had hovered near 50, and Colebrook had 10 active cases, down from highs that were in the 20s.