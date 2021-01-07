Local lawmakers in Vermont and New Hampshire were in the midst of the first day of the new legislative session on Wednesday as right-wing extremist protesters invaded the U.S. Capitol building. Local Republican legislators condemned the events in phone calls with the Caledonian-Record on Thursday.

In Vermont, the House passed a resolution in agreement with Gov. Phil Scott’s statement that President Donald Trump should resign or be removed from office. Lawmakers believe it will go to the State Senate on Tuesday and quickly be confirmed.

In New Hampshire, the House stopped their drive-in session on Wednesday to unanimously condemn the events.

Though no legislators said they knew anyone who entered the Capitol, some N.H. State Representatives knew people who received invitations or were at President Trump’s rally preceding the event. A bus from Chittenden County with around 50 Vermonters is known to have headed to the event as well.

Lawmakers from both states voiced their reactions as well as their hopes for the country and for the Republican party.

VERMONT

REP. JOE BENNING, R-LYNDON

“I was horrified. This is nothing that my Republican party stands for. The people who stormed that building do not deserve to be wearing the label of ‘Republican.’ If I find out there were any Vermont residents who stormed that building and call themselves Republicans I’m going to do everything I can to call them out and say ‘get the hell out of my party.’”

“I’m livid over the whole thing. I can’t believe what happened…I should believe what happened, I could see it coming, but to have President of the United States not only inciting the crowd but telling Mike Pence to conduct a clearly unconstitutional maneuver is just beyond my comprehension.”

“To me, it’s exactly like 9/11: we [need to] set aside our political labels for the moment and just recognize that we are all Americans and this kind of behavior is as anti-American as we can get. That’s the solace: we actually come together as a country and states.”

Benning thinks that the two Republican Senate candidates in Georgia who lost their elections this week did so as a result of anti-right-wing-extremist sentiment.

“I believe that anybody who was voting in the Georgia elections was aware of what was happening and these kinds of antics were just not acceptable to the people in Georgia.”

When it comes to Vermont, Bennings think it remains to be seen how Republican politicians will fare.

“This is a golden opportunity for moderate Vermont Republicans to stand up and shout ‘Down!’ The chief noisemakers are an extreme minority in this party. And when I say that, I say it with some authority. I am known as a moderate Republican.”

Benning said he usually has a more right-leaning politician running against him but has always won.

“There are a moderate group of Republicans out there who have been pushed to the sidelines by a very small minority of very vocal and very passionate right-wingers. This, to me, is an opportunity for the Republican mainstream to say ‘enough is enough.’”

“I’d be overjoyed if there was a unanimous resolution [passed] in the Senate [as it was in the House]. It makes us all feel like we are remembering that we are Vermonters and Americans first.”

REP. MARTHA “MARTY” FELTUS, R-LYNDONVILLE

“Certainly I was appalled by what I saw on the internet and heard on the radio in terms of the rioters and the disruptions at the nation’s Capitol. I was very, very disturbed that standard security precautions were not able to prevent something like that from happening. More than that, I was shocked that there were people who were actually storming the Capitol. It should never have happened.”

“People are shocked that we have become so divisive, that this kind of act seems appropriate in some people’s minds and that it was their way to express their concern and dissatisfaction with what was going on. There should have been a far more peaceful method of doing that. You can say that about a lot of social issues that are out there: we see rioting based on other social issues too. But I just thought it would not come to that point in terms of our system of government.”

“Even in tiny Lyndonville, Vermont as I was campaigning I had some people say ‘you’re the best representative we’ve had in our area but I just cannot vote for you because you’re a Republican.’ And I’d say ‘What?’ I think people are being unreasonable. My feeling is you vote for who best aligns with your priorities and goals and not necessarily what the national leader of your party says.”

“I think unfortunately this event has an effect on other Republican candidates locally and certainly at the national level. There are many moderate Republicans on the national level who are probably going to be tarnished by the far right.”

“There’s just a lot of division and this may shock us all into saying: ‘Wait a minute, we can’t afford to have this much division. We’ve got to figure out how to be more cooperative and how to solve these problems together and not be so extreme on either end.”

REP. SCOTT BECK, R-ST. JOHNSBURY

“Obviously it’s a sad culmination of a President that has encouraged and incited a group of people that aren’t willing to accept the results from a legal election to create an attempted coup. I can’t say it any more simply than that. I’ve been in the Statehouse when protesters show up, but they’re not showing up to stop a transfer of power. That’s exactly what those people were doing yesterday and the President of the United States used his office to encourage and incite that.”

“Donald Trump has been a huge drag on Republican candidates in Vermont elections for the last three elections: ‘16, ‘18, and ‘20. In ‘22 he’ll be gone and the fact that he’s not in office will be a plus, but what happened yesterday could be a minus. What the net of all that is, I don’t know.”

“We, as a country, need to get to January 20th and just try and put it all back together.”

RICK COCHRAN, CALEDONIA COUNTY REPUBLICAN COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN

& CO-CHAIR OF THE VT. TRUMP REELECTION COMMITTEE

“I think it was very unfortunate, I think it was a very sad day for America, and I think it dilutes the purpose of what many of the people there set out to do. Many had good intentions and out of the tens and maybe hundreds of thousands who were there, most were just good, honorable people there trying to voice their opinions. Unfortunately, there were some bad actors that took on that mob mentality and that was really, really unfortunate.”

“[President Trump] certainly had a role, no one can say otherwise. He certainly encouraged people to march on the Capitol, which in it of itself is fine if you’re going to peacefully show up and march around it. I’m not sure he was necessarily intending that they overtake the Capitol, that would be an overstatement, but as I look all across the country I like the fact that people are saying we need to heal, that we need to come together, that we need to literally pray for each other and pray for our country and pray for healing.”

“This is fresh, it’s right in our faces and right in our hearts, and yet, for the last year we’ve had cities being burned down and people being killed all across America. I think we have to all stand-up and say that anarchy, no matter what its form and cause, when people are destructive and there’s death involved: it’s wrong and they need to be prosecuted as criminals. That goes for Republicans, that goes for Black Lives Matter, people that are looking for defunding the police or trying to make establishments in Portland or Minneapolis or Seattle. We need to be law-abiding citizens, period.”

“There’s a lot of speculation today that there’s going to be a lot of blowback but I don’t know if I see that. There’s still a policy side that’s still valid. There’s still philosophies and considerations that Republicans and Democrats need to come together on. They may be different viewpoints, but it’s clear to me that yesterday’s events suggested we really need to reach out and hear each other. You can’t disenfranchise 75 million people or this will only continue. And my suggestion is that right here in Caledonia County, as the Republican Chair, I’m going to send out a letter to everybody with those very thoughts.”

“Let’s condemn all violence. If we’re going to heal and help each other, we have to come together.”

“We had a busload from Vermont that went…from my understanding: no one from our immediate area went. I knew it was going to be a mess from day one. I didn’t expect this, but I thought it would be a very unsafe place to be.”

“Here we are trying to be this model of democracy and here’s our Capitol being overthrown; it flies in the face of what we stand for.”

NEW HAMPSHIRE

SEN. ERIN HENNESSEY, R-LITTLETON

Hennessey was tied up in meetings but said in a text: “The attack on Congress was an attack on our democracy. This lawlessness should be condemned and can never happen again.”

REP. KEVIN CRAIG, R-LANCASTER

“Of course I have opinions about what happened, and of course I condemn any political violence, but once again, it’s the same thing I said in 2018 and 2020: national politics poison relationships between neighbors.”

“People need to stop obsessing about national politics and who occupies the White House and start getting back to working with our friends and neighbors and our local community to find solutions to what affects us locally.”

“Who holds the White House should not affect us and if it does, that office has become way too important and it’s too dangerous no matter who holds it if they’re for us or against us.”

“I have really eschewed public comment on national politics and the presidential race for the past four years and I plan to continue doing that. It’s disappointing when order breaks down and it doesn’t matter if it’s over one cause or another. People just need to keep things local and stop worrying about what happens in D.C.”

REP. DAVID BINFORD, R-BATH

“I’m still gathering information on this. I don’t condone rioting and violence or looting, for the record, whether it be what took place during June and July, throughout the months following it in other states…it doesn’t matter who it is. We have the right to peacefully gather to peacefully protest and I support that.”

“The information that has come out has been very one-sided. I have many friends that were down there [in the rally and outside the Capitol] and they didn’t witness anything of the sort. I’m not saying that what has been caught on video is false, I’m saying that the narrative that’s there can be skewed and I haven’t been able to differentiate whose side is portraying what.”

Binford said that his friends reported a peaceful rally. Once things went “South” he said they obeyed the law enforcement that was there and everybody was curfewed by 6 p.m.

“I believe that we should let each other make our own decisions and allow people to live their lives.”

REP. MATTHEW SIMON, R-LITTLETON

“I guess it’s pretty straightforward: the news came out yesterday while [the House was] in session and a resolution was passed on the House floor to condemn the violence. I was certainly one of the people who voted to condemn it.”

“Political tensions are really high in the country but there are certain things that we have to stay unified on such as the peaceful transfer of power. Violent assaults on our Capitol building can’t be tolerated.”

“Obviously our thoughts are with our own state representatives at the federal level, I’m glad to hear that everyone’s okay.”

Simon said he heard of a few Republicans who got invitations to go down but balked.

“I think it’s important for people to recognize that: regardless of your political affiliation, everyone I talked to is horrified at the events.”

REP. TROY MERNER, R-LANCASTER

“I think it’s appalling what happened, there’s no other way to state it. There’s no excuse for it.”

“National politics has been trending badly for the last couple election cycles, it’s very divisive on a national level, and it has been trickling slowly to local levels too.”

“The violence [on the left] is identical. I don’t see the difference. We have it on both sides and it's a very small percentage in both parties. They’ve gotta tone it down and the media has got to tone down on it a little bit too. If they’re not getting attention, nothing’s going to happen.”

“I’ve been saying for years that we have two media outlets that tell entirely different stories. And we’re in this age of social media that really fuels the fires too.”