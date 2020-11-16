The owners of Kingdom Taproom and Table have closed the restaurant as a precaution following the detection of COVID-19 in a staff member.

Other people on restaurant staff who had close contact with the employee are being tested and under quarantine, awaiting results. According to Ryan Holt, restaurant co-owner and general manager, the Vermont Department of Health established no close contact concern with the employee and restaurant patrons.

“After speaking to them (Dept. of Health), they determined that exposure (to customers) was at a low risk,” he said. No employees and patrons are in close contact for a significant period of time.

The temporary closure of the restaurant was communicated via social media on Saturday morning. It stated that the business would be closed Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Several comments wishing the staff well followed the post; one comment praised the restaurant for its transparency.

On Monday, Holt said the owners decided to keep the restaurant closed for the remainder of this week and into next week to ensure staff is OK and for deep and thorough cleaning. The plan initially when the restaurant reopens is to offer take-out only, he said.

“We’ll have the place deep-cleaned and left empty for over a week,” he said.

The Dept. of Health did not recommend the restaurant should close. It was a step, Holt said, owners took on their own to communicate to customers and staff that safeguards against exposure to the virus were essential.

“If Vermont is going to stay as safe as we’ve been, we’ve got be vigilant. I’d rather overreact than underreact,” he said. “The main thing is we really just wanted to take the next step beyond what the Dept. of Health recommended because the safety of the community is the most important thing.”

Nine employees worked parts of the shift with the suspected virus-infected staff member, and all of them have been tested.

Holt said the employee was not presenting any indication of sickness when she went to work. She had no temperature and no reason to believe she was exposed to anyone with the virus, he said. Later that night, she woke up with a headache and thought maybe she just needed some food, Holt said, and when she couldn’t taste the food, she decided she better get tested for the virus.

Earlier this month, another local restaurant, the Mooselook Restaurant in Concord, experienced a COVID concern. The popular eatery reopened in August under new ownership by Kevin Fontecha did not need to close, but the staff was required to get tested before they were allowed back to work.

Like with the Kingdom Table, the report of the COVID issue was communicated through social media. In a “message to our valued customers,” Mooselook wrote, “We had a part-time employee call into work to notify us that they were in contact (at their other job), with someone who tested positive with COVID-19, and as a result, this employee also has tested positive.”

The message communicated that the Dept. of Health determined there was no exposure to the public and that staff members who worked with the individual on the morning of Nov. 1 or the evening of Nov. 2 were required to be tested.

Four people couldn’t work until the test showed they were virus-free. General Manager Alexis Proia said covering their shifts to keep the restaurant open meant hard work and extra shifts from the remaining staff.

“We have a really great team here, which I learned throughout the whole process,” said Proia.

She said the safety and sanitation procedures in place at the restaurant and the fact that the employees and customers were not close for a long period of time meant the restaurant could remain open.

“There was no fear of exposure as long as the wait staff was six feet away,” said Proia. “We felt really strongly that none of our patrons were close.”

Cleanliness has been a constant throughout the pandemic at the restaurant said, Proia.

“We’ve been sanitizing everything constantly,” she said. “What’s important is that our patrons feel welcome and safe when they come through the doors.” She said customers have commented they appreciate the level of care the restaurant takes in continuous cleaning.

Compliance personnel, directed by the state to check businesses for their virus-related precautions, have also given Mooselook a thumbs up, Proia said. On Friday and again on Sunday, people have come into the restaurant to check on safety precautions, and both times the restaurant was determined compliant, she said.

Fontecha said that in addition to a safety checklist and temperature checks on all staff members, Mooselook would also be adding a touchless thermometer scan when guests come into the restaurant as an added safeguard for patrons.