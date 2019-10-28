Chris Colongeli, 33, led a field of 45 runners to complete the 12th Annual Kingdom Challenge Half-Marathon on Saturday. Colongeli won the race in 1:28: 11, to edge silver medalist Tim Richmond, 45, who clocked in at 1:33:08. Jim Flint, 60, finished third in 1:34:08.
Shelby Farrell,29, won the female division in 1:42:38. Caitlin Littlefield, 34, and Victoria Martin, 27, finished in second and third for the women, respectively.
Ninety-five runners completed the 5K portion of the race.
Pete Land, 41, was the overall winner with a time of 20:15.
Isaac Lenzini led his Good Shepherd School classmates, and everyone under 18, clocking in at 21:32.
Lorraine McPhillips was the top female finisher completing the 5K in 25:09. Ryland Page, 9, and Willa Mantius, 7, were the top under-18 finishers in the female division.
Proceeds from the race benefit the Good Shepherd Catholic School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.