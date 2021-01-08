Local supporters of President Donald Trump said they attended the rally in Washington D.C. on Wednesday to demonstrate peacefully, and the violence at the U.S. Capitol that followed came from a mob mentality incited by non-Trump infiltrators.

“We felt we needed to be there to help support Trump,” said Jim Bellangee, of Newark. “We had no desire for violence.”

Jay Iselin, of Lyndonville, who also attended the rally, held a sign that noted “Servants of Corruption” while standing on the Capitol steps.

“We were there only to express the will of the people, and we certainly were not there to ‘riot,’” noted Iselin.

Bellangee, 71, and Iselin, 66, were passengers on a bus chartered for the Trump rally in Washington D.C. out of Concord, N.H. Two buses full of supporters of the president left from Concord, he said.

“I wanted to be there to see for myself and I was amazed and full of joy to see this many people there to support the President,” said Bellangee.

Bellangee attended in a wheelchair with a Gadsden flag attached to it. The Gadsden flag is a historical flag with a yellow field depicting a timber rattlesnake coiled and ready to strike. Beneath the rattlesnake are the words: “Don’t Tread on Me.”

Sitting on the National Mall listening to President Trump was a positive experience, Bellangee said. “It was the most incredible rally I’ve ever been to.” He said he was seated on a knoll perhaps a 1,000 yards from the President below, and from his vantage, Bellangee said he could see a lot of the crowd and didn’t see any aggression or violence. “Everybody was very peaceful,” he said.

Iselin referred to the rally as a “vast, indescribably majestic, historically unforgettable, and decidedly peaceful gathering. Tens of thousands of brightly colored flags flying in the breeze graced an enormous panorama of loyal Americans occupying every square inch of ground all the way from the White House to beyond the Washington Monument.”

When people dispersed after the rally with the President and started moving toward the Capitol, Bellangee said it wasn’t to storm the Capitol building at the urging of Trump.

“We all went to the Capitol because Trump said to go to the capitol, but in a peaceful way,” said Bellangee. “And that’s what we did, and then a bunch of crazy yahoos showed up and created a dangerous atmosphere.”

When he and his traveling companions arrived at the Capitol, the crowd size was growing around the building, but initially, he saw no aggressive effort to get inside. But that didn’t last.

Bellangee said he heard “one big flash bomb” and things started getting out of hand after that. Up until that point, the crowd began to surge around the Capitol, but there weren’t many police officers around. Once things started to get chaotic, Bellangee said he told his friends it was time to go. He said he didn’t want to get caught up in the scene and risk their ability to make it back to the bus on time.

“I said ‘this is not a good thing. This is not a good thing at all; we’ve got to get out of here right now,’” recalled Bellangee. “I didn’t want to go there for that [violence at the Capitol], I went for the rally. I stay to myself. I’m a peaceful person. I’m not here to incite any violence. If I see violence I get the hell out of there.”

He said he witnessed no violent encounter between police and protesters as he and his companions left the area.

“I didn’t witness any violence by people protesters or people posing as protesters,” said Iselin. “By the time I left events had gotten to be quite wild.”

Bellangee and Iselin said they believe people connected to Antifa instigated the intrusion at the Capitol and ignited a mob mentality that Trump supporters got caught up in.

“That’s what I think happened; a lot of patriots that were with the Trump movement followed the crowd,” said Bellangee. “Unfortunately history is going to write that it was the Trump supporters [who triggered the violence], but it was not.”

Noted Iselin, “When we took action [to protest outside the Capitol], they, of course, had to infiltrate us with violent leftists, who would concoct events to smear us as being ‘extremists’”!

The Poynter Institute’s Politifact investigated claims that Antifa was involved and reported finding “no credible evidence that the crowd was infiltrated or led by antifa activists in disguise.”

Bellangee and Iselin said media outlets are casting all demonstrating Trump supporters as responsible for the violence. “I can’t express how far from the truth that is,” said Iselin.

They also said media purposely ignored the peaceful demonstration with the President.

Bellangee said Trump supporters were hoping that the voter certification in the Capitol would stop because trouble with the voting process in many states has not been fully investigated. “When people speak with one voice, Congress is supposed to listen,” Iselin said.

Bellangee said despite the certification of votes for President-elect Joe Biden, he will not accept his presidency until voter fraud is investigated.

“I’m open-minded when it comes to reality, but the problem is we don’t always get reality,” he said.

Bellangee and Iselin said they know talking about their presence at the Trump rally may draw a backlash, but said they want people to know what they witnessed.

“People in our area need to understand what really happened from my point of view; it was a peaceful rally to support Donald Trump and all of a sudden it changed,” said Bellangee.

Despite being at a rally with thousands of people, most of whom were not wearing masks, Bellangee and Iselin said they are not worried about exposure to the coronavirus.