NEWPORT CITY — “You gotta believe,” says Gene Tessier.
“Believe in Santa,” says Winston “Cabbie” Carbonneau.
That’s the motto that Tessier, 71, and Carbonneau, 85, both share when they don their red coats and white beards and play Santa Claus for their neighbors and young friends.
The Derby men are Vietnam combat veterans, both recipients of the Bronze Star. Carbonneau was wounded and received the Purple Heart when he got shot at 2 a.m one morning on a ridge his unit had to take.
“All hell broke loose,” he said.
Tessier was an occasional “tunnel rat,” who went into tunnels dug by the enemy to make sure they were empty - a perilous crawl into the dark unknown.
They have known hardship and danger, but that has not dimmed their love of the Christmas season. Instead, it intensified their joy of giving.
Tessier decorates his school bus with Christmas lights and tinsel each year, and puts up 10,000 lights on his home.
Carbonneau started playing Santa for the kids when he got home from the war, waving from his deck at everyone going by his Glen Road home.
“I enjoyed it,” he said.
He was invited many times to neighbors’s homes for parties, where he’s delighted youngsters of all ages for years.
“To see an old gal, 90 or 95, and say to her ‘I remember when you were little,’ and she’d say ‘I bet you do Santa!”
Carbonneau saw Santa get off a helicopter in Vietnam on Christmas Day while he was serving in a combat zone.
“It’s dangerous,” Carbonneau said.
“It’s dangerous, all right,” Tessier said.
Carbonneau was surprised that the enemy did not shoot at the helicopter.
“To see Santa come off that chopper … You know ‘Charlie’ is out there and he’s watching too,” he said.
Being at war at Christmas was hard for both men. It was the first time for young men, like Tessier at 19, to be away from home.
They missed the snow and the trees and their families, he said.
They still got a special meal, flown in, which tasted good but it was cold and nothing like home cooking.
There were mostly young men like Tessier in combat in Vietnam, they said. Carbonneau, at 30, was “the old guy,” he said.
The young men looked up to men like Carbonneau.
“We needed old men to direct us,” Tessier said.
Tessier earned the Bronze Star by saving an officer. He said he was “just doing my job - heading for cover too.”
The two men came together recently to share war stories and fun times in their new lives as Santas at NEK-TV, for an interview with The Record and with Scott Wheeler, publisher of Vermont’s Northland Journal. Their Christmas tales and war stories are featured in an episode of NEK Voice with Wheeler on NEK-TV.
Tessier’s words of advice to anyone wanting to take up the red robe and beard: “Don’t scare the kids.”
Their goal, they both said, “is to make you believe.”
