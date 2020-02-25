A Newport woman has turned a lifelong interest in outer space into an opportunity for organizations in the region to learn more about NASA.
Cynthia Shelton was recently selected as a Solar System Ambassador by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. She is one of about 1,000 NASA ambassadors nationwide, and the only one currently located in the Northeast Kingdom.
As an ambassador, Spark can give free public presentations and events around the region on the latest NASA news and missions.
This competitive program only accepts applications once per year, which are then vetted by NASA JPL staff for applicants with the right combination of presentation experience, motivation, and ideas for community engagement events. Ambassadors are given exclusive training on NASA missions, both manned and unmanned, from scientists and astronauts, which they use to create engaging events in their local communities.
“I watched a lot of Star Trek as a kid and so find the idea that we will someday travel in space and live on different planets as a natural eventuality,” said Shelton of her interest to become an ambassador. “I also appreciate what we are learning about our home planet by viewing it from low Earth orbit. When I found out about the SSA program and saw there were none in the NEK, I thought this might be a way for me to contribute to public awareness of the amazing real life adventure story now playing out in a galaxy near you!”
Shelton hopes to spark interest in and excitement for the broad spectrum of NASA activities happening both on and off the Earth.
“I enjoy preparing and presenting information,” said Shelton, who has presented on such topics as falconry, alternative vehicle fuel, thematic fine art exhibits, and single-handed coastal sailing. Shelton is also a freelance writer, illustrator, and an independent audio producer. Shelton now lives in Newport and is developing NEK GiGs, a no-fee, low-tech, hyper-local temp agency in the NEK focused on the gig economy.
As an ambassador, Shelton has access to exclusive training materials and connections with NASA scientists, engineers and astronauts who are directly involved with current events. “The training is ongoing and I am approaching it as a complete immersion grad school course,” said Shelton. “We can also tap into to previously recorded trainings, collaborate with other SSAs all over the country, and receive NASA resources developed for educators.”
The position is a volunteer role. Occasionally there are special events when Ambassadors are requested to go to a NASA site to help. “They also send us NASA shwag and lesson plan tools for our events,” said Shelton. “The thought of participating in space exploration, even in a small way, gives me a thrill.”
As an ambassador Shelton is expected to conduct a minimum of four events during the year to be asked back by the program, but she hopes to hold many more than that.
On Wednesday, Shelton will give a presentation on what NASA is up to in 2020 and ask attendees to weigh in on their favorites. The presentation is Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m., upstairs at the Work Commons, 194 Main St. in Newport.
The first presentation is a way to find out what topics interest the public and what groups would like an event scheduled, she said.
She is available to curate NASA news into free public presentations for children from ages 3 to 103. Celebrate 2020 milestones such as the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and the launch of a new Mars rover. Share real-time stellar and NASA events such as eclipses and rocket launches.
For more information, contact her at SSAcynthiashelton@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.