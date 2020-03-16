Local Woman Facing Charge Of Attempted Murder After Alleged Stabbing

Jennifer Foster

Newport Police arrested a local woman after she allegedly stabbed a man on Sunday.

Jennifer Foster, 42, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated domestic assault and violation of release conditions.

Chief Seth C. DiSanto reported the incident.

About 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, Newport police responded to an apartment at 70 Prospect St. for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, police found a 27-year-old man who had been stabbed in the abdomen.

Police believe Foster and the victim were fighting about him attempting to get his phone from the apartment when she stabbed him. The man was treated for a non-life threatening injury at the hospital, the chief noted.

Foster was taken into custody without incident and was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday at the Orleans County Superior Court.

