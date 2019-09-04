A Concord woman guilty of animal cruelty was given jail time for her crime.
Maggie Potwin, 47, was sentenced last week in Essex Superior Court to a 30-day jail stay and 30 days on work crew. She will be on probation for up to two years and is required to abide by a number of conditions including mandates related to dog ownership.
In April, Potwin was convicted in a jury trial of cruelty to animals. She used scissors to crop the ears of puppies as young as four-days-old. Officials say ear-cropping is only supposed to be performed in Vermont by licensed veterinarians after a puppy is 8-12 weeks old.
The Essex County Sheriff’s Department investigated the allegations of animal cruelty and determined Potwin, from her home at 882 Oregon Road in Concord, cropped and cut the puppies as part of her dog breeding business, Mysterious Farm & Kennel. Police said Potwin also managed two other dog breeding businesses online, including Mysterious Rottweilers In The Sky and Sweet Chihuahuas, according to court documents.
Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi called Essex County Sheriff Trevor Colby, Essex County Deputy Sheriff Casey Noyes and Sharon Eaton, owner of Riverside Rescue in Lunenburg, as witnesses during a three-hour sentencing hearing on Thursday. Illuzzi was asking the judge to jail Potwin for at least one year.
He used as part of his argument a condition of release violation from June in which Potwin was accused of failing to abide by court orders by having too many dogs in her possession.
“Since her conduct violated a condition of release, that suggests that she is unable or unwilling to follow court orders, and therefore is not a good candidate for probation,” noted Illuzzi. “It (the violation) also shows the need for a punitive response, since she doesn’t seem to be getting the message just by virtue of having been convicted.”
Judge Michael Kupersmith issued the sentence of 30 days in jail, plus the work crew and several probationary orders in the 12- to 24-month sentence.
Among the restrictions imposed on Potwin is that she not possess, purchase or breed any “sentient creature including dogs, except for Gracie and Monkey.” Before she can have Gracie and Monkey she must show evidence that they cannot reproduce.
It is also an order that she be able to adequately provide for the dogs.
Additionally, she must not threaten or harass Colby, Noyes or Eaton or even mention them in social media postings.
Following the sentencing hearing, Potwin was not ordered immediately to jail, but was given a 30-day period in which she can appeal the judge’s decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.