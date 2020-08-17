“Women win 51-year battle for the ballot.”
“St. Johnsbury suffragists are displaying the American flag in all parts of town.”
And at the top in big print - “Women Win Vote.”
Those were headlines 100 years ago today in The Caledonian-Record.
On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee, the last of the needed 36 states, ratified the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which states,” The right of the citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State an account of sex.”
One small sentence.
One giant leap for democracy.
The local reaction then expressed some dismay that Vermont had not ratified it (New Hampshire was the 16th state to ratify, Massachusetts the eighth, and Maine the 19th state), but overall it was a joyous moment for local women.
In the Aug. 18, 1920 Caledonian-Record story “St. Johnsbury Women Pleased Over Victory,” Alice E. Wakefield said, “Women have been instrumental in bringing about two great movements in our national life, the defeat of the saloon and the passage of the amendment granting equal suffrage.”
Mrs. A.L. Bailey, a former president of the Vermont Equal Suffrage Association, said “The vote means that all the women can now participate in the coming elections.”
As the centennial anniversary approached, The Caledonian-Record reached out to today’s generation of women leaders, elected officials representing the North Country at the New Hampshire statehouse and those representing the town on the Select Board and serving as principals of local high schools, for their perspectives.
They include state Rep. Linda Massimilla, D-Littleton, and state Reps. Sue Ford, D-Easton, and Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, the latter two running for one of the highest elected offices in the North Country, Senate District-1; Carrie Gendreau, chairwoman of the Littleton Select Board; and Kerry Sheehan, principal of Profile School in Bethlehem, and Jennifer Carbonneau, principal of Littleton High School.
What does the 19th Amendment mean to you and to a democratic nation?
Carbonneau: “The 19th Amendment serves as a reminder that there are strengths in numbers when we work together. Women spent decades building the capacity to move social norms and with persistence and resilience they were able to. Being an effective democratic nation depends upon people feeling empowered enough to advocate for themselves and others to better the health of a society. In 1920, America accepted the first of these massive efforts.”
Sheehan: “Ironically, in middle school, I was awarded the ‘Susan B. Anthony’ Essay contest award and was honored to read my essay at a New Hampshire Statehouse session. At that moment, I understood how important it was to have a voice, and be able to express my voice. The 19th amendment provides women the equal voice and choice in our democratic nation - no matter what their position is in the workforce.”
Gendreau: “This has been a tough assignment for me. I keep going back to the Bible where Adam and Eve were created equal. Through the centuries women have been regarded as ‘less than’ in many ways. Women have a different perspective than men … no surprise. That is the way it is supposed to be.”
Massimilla: “To me, the 19th Amendment means that women were finally acknowledged as equal citizens to men regarding their voting rights and were eligible to participate in a voting process that had been available to most white males for 144 years. and that the freedom that democracy granted became more than just a word for U.S. women.”
Ford: “We owe a debt of gratitude to the women who fought and won the vote 100 years ago. We should also recognize that the fight didn’t end there. Over the last 100 years voting rights were broadened to include all women and to include financial parity. There have only been three women as vice-presidential candidates and they have faced challenges beyond what male vice-presidential candidates face. That too needs to change.”
Hennessey: “Allowing women the right to vote is the right thing to do. It’s too bad it took the United States over 100 years to figure this out.”
Your reflections on the decades of work and struggle to reach that day?
Massimilla: “I am amazed that women’s struggle for the right to vote took as long as it did. I am grateful that the persistence, strength, and determination of decades of women to a cause for equality drove them to fight for rights that most men were given over a century earlier.”
Gendreau: “When women were given the right to vote it allowed them to have an opportunity to serve their country, state, and community eventually through elected positions.”
Hennessey: “I am thankful for the hard work and endurance of the women and men supporting a woman’s right to vote.”
Sheehan: “I am deeply thankful for the work, and the tireless work of the women’s suffrage movement. It is evident that the 19th amendment has proven its importance time and time again - women often decide a presidential election. Historically, women cast more ballots than men. Not only has the 19th amendment provided the ‘ability to vote,’ but it also has been a guiding factor in equal rights in our nation.”
Carbonneau: “It is hard to believe that the definition of a citizen didn’t include women. The 15th Amendment adopted in 1869 clarified the right to vote to protect voting for all races, colors, and previous condition of servitude. It took women an additional 50 years to be recognized as valued, knowledgeable citizens worthy of voting. I can’t imagine the struggle women faced with how their influence could only be reflected through their voting husbands, fathers, or brothers. The strength, persistence, and resilience of women through the decades leading up to 1919 is commendable.”
Ford: “We owe a debt of gratitude to all the women who have come before us since every generation has taken on new challenges. Establishing the vote for white women was the first step and we need to recognize and celebrate that important step as we thank the pioneers who fought for us over the next 100 years. At one time a woman needed either her husband’s or father’s signature to complete a financial transaction … those days are gone and we thank the women who fought for us in the past and recognize the fight future women will win as they chart new territory.”
What is the best way to encourage young women and any citizen to exercise their right to vote?
Ford: “The best way to encourage women or anyone to vote is to give them a candidate they can support and vote for. We are fortunate in New Hampshire that competent women have stepped up to the plate and are running for national, state and local positions.”
Gendreau: “It’s because of the 19th amendment 100 years ago that I now have the privilege of voting for our national, state, and local officials and the privilege of running for and serving as selectman for the Town of Littleton.”
Hennessey: “Getting kids involved in the democratic process in elementary school is a great way to get them interested in voting - I love meeting school groups at the State House and answering their questions.”
Carbonneau: “The United States is 244 years old and for the past 100 years women have been influencing the development of our country at the voting booths, while raising families, at the workplace, and by holding public office. Young women should embrace their ability to influence our country’s future like Armenia White, a New Hampshire pioneer of the suffrage movement, did during her 98 years. Women make a difference and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.”
Massimilla: “As a former elementary teacher, I feel involvement in and education about the voting process begins at an early age and this process should include women’s participation in politics as well as their leadership roles. This will help both boys and girls grow up with more inclusive ideas about who can be leaders. My hope would be that this education will encourage them, when they are eligible, to exercise their right to vote.”
Sheehan: “I believe it is the same message for everyone - your voice matters.”
