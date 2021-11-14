Three New Hampshire health centers will receive a total of $1,516,469 in federal grant funding from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to help strengthen telehealth care as communities continue to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.
This new funding will support Ammonoosuc Community Health Services in Littleton, Elliot Health System in Manchester, and Mid-State Health Center in Plymouth. Senator Maggie Hassan successfully worked to strengthen and increase funding for this FCC telehealth programs in the end of year COVID-19 relief bill.
“Access to telehealth has been a vital resource for Granite Staters to get the care that they need, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic – and we need to continue to ensure that telehealth services are available to all patients,” said Senator Hassan. “Last year, I worked with my colleagues to include significant resources to strengthen telehealth programs, and I am pleased to see that this funding will support patients and increase access to telehealth in communities throughout our state.”
“Telehealth is one of the strongest tools at our disposal to connect residents– regardless of zip code – with critical health services. The pandemic put unprecedented pressures on our health care system and highlighted just how important telehealth is to the future of health care,” said Senator Jeanne Shaheen. “That’s why I’m pleased to welcome over $1.5 million to strengthen telehealth in Littleton, Manchester and Plymouth. These resources will invest in cutting-edge equipment that will boost accessibility and affordability of essential health services for Granite Staters.”
“Telehealth services have been a lifeline to Granite Staters throughout New Hampshire during this pandemic, ensuring the safety of both providers and patients — it is essential we build out these remote services,” said Representative Annie Kuster. “This federal funding will support and expand ongoing telehealth services for thousands of patients, and equip our doctors and nurses with the tools they need to serve our communities. I will continue working in Congress to remove barriers for Granite Staters to access the care they need.”
“Telehealth has grown exponentially throughout the pandemic, ensuring that Granite Staters can stay connected with their health care providers without exposing themselves or our dedicated medical professionals to unnecessary risk,” said Representative Chris Pappas. “These federal funds will support the continued growth of these services, and ensure that telehealth remains accessible to patients moving forward.”
This federal funding from the FCC will support the following centers:
Ammonoosuc Community Health Services in Littleton was awarded $332,854 to purchase connected devices, including thermometers and glucometers, which will increase access to remote care for patients.
Elliot Health System in Manchester was awarded $984,953 for telehealth devices, including tablets, webcams, and headsets, that support the direct care of patients, allowing providers to fulfill clinical services remotely and reduce the demand for personal protective equipment.
Mid-State Health Center in Plymouth was awarded $198,662 to purchase connected devices and computers to expand its telehealth services for medical, behavioral health, and substance use disorder treatment, which will make these critical services safe and easily accessible for vulnerable populations that often experience barriers to care.
