$1,500 In St. Johnsbury PTO Funds Goes Missing

St. Johnsbury Police are investigating the disappearance of $1,500 in money raised by the St. Johnsbury School Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO).
The money, from the PTO’s annual fundraising event, went missing while at the St. Johnsbury School in October.
“During the processing of orders, it was determined that there were some orders and cash that went missing after students brought the orders to school and before they were received by the PTO,” said PTO President Cybele Hantman in an email response to questions Tuesday.
According to the weekly “Principal’s Report” submitted to the St. Johnsbury School Board, the PTO met with Principal Jeremy Ross and Superintendent Dr. Brian G. Ricca on Dec. 10 to discuss the missing money and the decision was made to alert law enforcement.
“We are committed to continuing to work together with the PD to find a resolution to this issue,” reads the principal’s report. “Moving forward the PTO and school leadership will determine a plan that prevents this from happening again.”
The PTO had been conducting a catalog sales fundraiser through a company called “Meadow Farms.”
The money was going to be used to purchase school supplies, equipment and support school events and activities such as field trips.
“We’ve provided many pairs of shoes for the Healthy Schools Team to give to students who don’t have access to footwear,” said Hantman. “We’ve purchased playground structures, gymnastics equipment for P.E., the announcement board on Western Avenue, books for the school library, tickets to Catamount Arts & St. Johnsbury History & Heritage programs….When we are not immersed in a pandemic, we provide free family events during the school year, such as Movie Night, Ice Skating & Chili Party, and Masquerade Ball,”
The PTO says it is now filling missing orders when possible and are refunding money when filling orders is not possible.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the missing money is asked to call St. Johnsbury Police at 748-2314.
