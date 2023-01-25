WILLISTON - The full Vermont State Colleges System’s Board of Trustees heard an update on the transformation work which will see Northern Vermont University, Castleton and the Vermont Technical College merge into a single statewide University on July 1st.
The new university will stand beside the Community College of Vermont system, the only other autonomous institution of higher learning to remain beneath the VSCS umbrella.
Transformation, Financial Update
Wilson Garland, director of transformation projects, provided an update to the board, noting that all senior leadership positions have been filled and the milestone for the program array for the new university being finalized in December was a critical step in the progression.
“We still have a lot of work going on,” he said. “Making sure we have the right folks in the right roles doing all the work.”
Garland told the board, “From a new enrollment perspective, we’ve started admitting students.” Financial aid awards will be announced later this month to admitted students in the incoming class. “Overall we’re on track as we look forward to the things that need to happen for the new university.”
Garland provided a brief overview of spending year-to-date for the transformation budget and said by the end of December, some $2.5 million had been spent.
Trustees were told that about $6.5 million in transformation funding will be spent this year as “we go full steam ahead to get to the finish line for Vermont State University.”
Katherine Levasseur, director of external and governmental affairs, said the governor has included the VSCS request of $78.2 million for the Vermont State Colleges, which represents a $2.5 million increase over the FY23 appropriation with an appropriation of $48 million, $10 million in one-time transformation funding, $9 million in one-time bridge funding, and $10 million for a 2-year tuition reduction program for students in workforce development areas targeted by the state, through the Community College of Vermont system.
The amount of funding included in Gov. Phil Scott’s budget just out is the full amount recommended by the Select Committee on the Future of Public Higher Education in Vermont, said Levasseur.
President Parwinder Grewal noted, “I’m really pleased that this has happened, it really helps me to get my presidency started. It restores trust with our faculty and staff that our legislature is behind us … it is remarkable. It provides a big boost to (the transformation) and now you can be sure that it will happen moving forward, and I really appreciate it.”
Levasseur also updated the board on a handful of significant federal projects that have been funded including $8.08 million in Congressionally-directed funding/community projects.
Those projects being funded with federal dollars will include $6.3 million for nursing program infrastructure, $850,000 for a semiconductor technician program working with Global Foundries, $188,000 in flood mitigation for a dam at the Castleton campus and $750,000 for energy efficiency improvements to the Alexander Twilight Theater at the NVU-Lyndon campus.
Chief Financial Officer Sharron Scott walked the board through the building of the System Annual Operating Budget for the VSCS - to include Vermont State University and the Community College of Vermont going forward.
The board’s Finance and Facilities Committee will see the first system-wide annual operating budget presented in February, noted Scott.
Scott noted that $2.2 million in funding would support the announced first-year tuition rate set for VSU last year.
“It will take a little time to build enrollment,” she said. The $2.2 million, she noted, is “to address a potential loss that may or may not occur. If those funds are not needed, the intent would be to sweep those funds into the economic stabilization fund.”
Scott presented a set of five system carry-over requests. In the board’s packet, it noted:
The Vermont State Colleges has received generous support from the State of Vermont to facilitate transformation and support financial sustainability. To continue this process, the administration proposes $31,800,000 for the following carry-over activities:
1. Economic Stabilization Fund: $10,000,000
2. Information Technology Capital Fund: $5,200,000
3. Enterprise Resource Management System Replacement: $10,000,000
4. VSCS Strategic Reserve: $4,400,000
5. Vermont State University Tuition Reset: $2,200,000
Nursing Endowment Approved, Grant Submitted
The board also acted unanimously and with gratitude for the gift left to the VSCS, specifically targeting Vermont Technical College nursing students, by the late Mary Elizabeth Trudeau Baker, whose gift of more than $1.6 million will create the new Mary Elizabeth Trudeau Baker Nursing Scholarship Endowment.
On Monday, during the Trustees’ meeting, several people participating in the meeting made remarks about the late Mary Elizabeth Trudeau Baker, who was the co-owner of a jewelry store in Middlebury with her husband, who pre-deceased her.
Trustees were told that Baker herself was a nurse.
Because of the care provided to her in her final stage of life through nursing care, she established the scholarship to help VTC student nurses, trustees were told. She specifically left it for Vermont Technical College nursing students - and wanted some of the funds to be applied immediately, noted Dr. Grewal in his letter.
Pat Moulton, the most recent president of VTC before Dr. Grewal’s hiring to oversee the forming Vermont State University and the three institutions which will forge to create it this year, spoke at the meeting and said she had an opportunity to visit with the benefactor, Mary Baker, who died at 104 years of age.
“She saved up this scholarship money herself by putting away money every paycheck while she was a nurse,” shared Moulton. “Her father had to work two jobs to put her through nursing school, and she didn’t want anyone else to have to work that hard to get through nursing school.”
Moulton informed trustees that she and her team had recently submitted a grant application for a competitive 5-year grant to secure funding for nursing programs in the VSCS.
The grant being sought is for $4.9 million through the federal Department of Labor and would help to bring some 100 existing nurses at long-term care facilities and hospitals in Vermont into master’s degree programs through the VSCS so they could, in turn, become nursing instructors to help with the critical shortage.
Moulton explained that most of the nonprofit hospitals in the state are supportive of the program, pointing to Trustee and Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital President and CEO Shawn Tester.
“Shawn Tester’s hospital, NVRH, is very much engaged in this and is sending nurses for this education. Almost all of the hospitals are supporting with scholarships,” of work to help educate nursing instructors.
Moulton noted that there is a match required, but hospitals who are committing to participating are making those matches “so that it’s cost-free to the students.”
There would also be wrap-around services, such as child care, to attract students and make completing the program possible and accessible. The program is committed to trying to attract a more diversified population and nontraditional students, as well.
“It’s a great opportunity, and five years of funding for those positions … there will be only 15 to 20 in the country (of the grants awarded), but by golly, we’re going to be one of them, I hope,” said Moulton.
Resolution Recognizing Faculty Assemblies
Trustees unanimously approved a resolution recognizing the work of the four Faculty Assemblies at Castleton, NVU-Johnson, NVU-Lyndon and Vermont Tech, who ” … have been working collaboratively since 2021 to guide transparent, inclusive work on curriculum review and governance for Vermont State University.”
The program array for the merged statewide university has seen some 250+ programs reduced to 100 system-wide, plus some 17 graduate programs. The array and a General Education Program were approved by the faculty in December, a significant milestone allowing the merger to advance, trustees and administrators alike acknowledged during Monday’s meeting.
Faculty moderators and leaders were named in the resolution from the four campuses and commended for their commitment during the transformation period.
Dan Daley, a longtime Lyndon selectman, is the moderator of the NVU-Lyndon Faculty Assembly and was named personally at the beginning of the resolution along with three other chairs of the faculty assemblies and others in leadership roles who contributed to the extensive process.
Dr. Grewal commented, “It’s been a big lift, our faculty across all the institutions did come through and work really hard and have optimized all the programs that existed at all of these institutions … We appreciate all the work they have done.”
Posthumous Degree Conferral Approved
The board on Monday also approved a new policy to permit posthumous degrees to be awarded for students who die before their graduation from college.
The new policy’s purpose was explained as, “The Vermont State Colleges seek to recognize the academic achievements of students who were enrolled at a member institution at the time of their death, and to commemorate those achievements for the benefit of their family, friends, and broader community. Thus, procedures and criteria for awarding posthumous degrees are required.”
Chancellor Zdatny added that the need for the posthumous degree policy was brought to administrators’ attention by a Johnson NVU student whose friend, a classmate, died during their course of study.
