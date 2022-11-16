A federal grand jury indicted nine Northeast Kingdom people and one Springfield, Mass. man called the “lead defendant,” charging them with dealing fentanyl and cocaine base between February 2022 and Aug. 5.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Vermont reported on the indictments returned Tuesday, noting success due to the efforts of multiple local, state and federal authorities.
The alleged drug activity is for a timeframe between February and Aug. 5.
It was on Aug. 5 that Juan Carlos Ortiz (a.k.a “JC”), 28, the man the U.S. Attorney’s Office calls “the lead defendant,” was caught near Interstate 93 in Waterford with a reported 2,800 baggies of fentanyl and 19 grams of cocaine.
He has been in custody since.
The other nine people linked to the drug crimes are Clair Deslandes, 64, Island Pond, Jeremy Allin, also known as “OG,” 51, Lunenburg, Hayley McDonald, 25, Derby, Margaret Radford, 53, Newport Center, Mary Rhodes, 45, North Troy, Loretta Poquette, 47, Norton, Ronald Braun, 43, Lowell, Jessica Ward, 44, Lowell, and Angela Birk, 41, Newport.
Birk has multiple criminal charges from previous allegations including additional links to Ortiz. He was reportedly a passenger in a vehicle she was driving on Feb. 23 that had been stopped by state police on Interstate 91 in St. Johnsbury. She is accused of driving off while VSP Sgt. Matthew Tarricone was at the driver’s door, dragging him about 50 yards and causing him injury. In March, she was charged in U.S. District Court with drug-related crimes in a case involving Ortiz.
In that case, authorities determined Birk’s silver Volvo, the same car that allegedly dragged Sgt. Tarricone was seen multiple times parked outside a Westfield residence occupied by men indicted for federal drug crimes, among them Ortiz.
Among the remainder of the individuals indicted Tuesday, Allin has previous encounters with law enforcement in both Vermont and New Hampshire. Recently, he was charged with counterfeiting after allegedly attempting to pass a counterfeit $10 bill at Maplefields in St. Johnsbury. In April 2019, New Hampshire State Police arrested him on Interstate 93 for alleged drunken driving and drug possession.
The nine NEK residents will appear before the United States District Court for arraignment following their arrests in the case.
Ortiz has been known by law enforcement in the area for at least the last four years. In June 2018, Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris chased him down on Diamond Hill Road and took him into custody. Through that arrest it was discovered that Ortiz was wanted in Massachusetts on a warrant - outstanding for a year and a half - for cases involving charges of assault with a deadly weapon and firing a weapon too close to a building. Through Chief Harris’s arrest, Ortiz pleaded guilty in December 2018 to fentanyl trafficking in exchange for a sentence of 2-8 years, all suspended except for two years.
Three years later, Ortiz was reportedly involved in drug activity that led to a federal indictment.
The latest charges against Ortiz and the nine NEK residents could mean a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment and up to a $1 million fine for each person.
The charges in the indictment follow an investigation conducted by multiple state and federal agencies that were led by the Northern Vermont Drug Task Force (NVDTF) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). NVDTF and ATF were assisted in this investigation by the detectives and troopers from the Vermont State Police; members of the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department, the Newport Police Department, troopers from the Massachusetts State Police, agents and task force officers with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations; and aviators with the Air & Marine Operations component of United States Customs & Border Protection.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make neighborhoods safer.
