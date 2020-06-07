NEWPORT CITY — About 100 people including Newport Police Chief Travis Bingham participated in a peaceful protest Sunday through downtown Newport City, marching against racism in the U.S.
Folks of all ages, from pre-school youngsters to elders, joined the protest organized by North Country Union High School junior Kayla Birk.
They gathered at 11 a.m. in front of the Newport City Municipal Building, where the police station is located. They waved signs and chanted at motorists, some of whom tooted horns in support. Many knelt briefly in memory of George Floyd, the Minneapolis resident who died in police custody two weeks ago. His death has led to two weeks of sometimes violent protests nationwide.
They walked from the intersection of Second and Main to the Causeway and the bandstand park.
Police halted traffic in both directions so the protesters could cross the Causeway. The protesters waved signs and banners at motorists for about 15 minutes and then walked quietly, with some chanting, back to the municipal building for speeches.
Birk organized the protest last week with a Facebook invitation, saying she wanted to be part of change and to stand up for what she is passionate about.
She asked participants for a peaceful protest to show that they care for Floyd, his family and “people of all color.”
Bingham and Sr. Officer Royce Lancaster came out of the police station before the protest started and mingled with the protesters. The protesters stayed off the streets, keeping to sidewalks and did not interfere with passersby or motorists.
Bingham, while watching protesters wave signs at the Causeway, said he learned about the protest last week and reached out to Birk.
“She was right up front with me,” Bingham said. “She said this was going to be a peaceful protest. She was doing it for all the right reasons.”
“I told her ‘Kayla I support what you are doing,’” Bingham said.
“‘I think this is great that youth in the community are stepping up to the plate.’”
He promised her he would help.
Looking across the line of protesters waving signs and talking and walking, some with youngsters in tow, Bingham said:
“You couldn’t have asked for it to be any better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.