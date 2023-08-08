11-Lot Subdivision Proposed Near Whitefield Town Line
An 11-lot subdivision is being proposed in the town of Dalton, at Route 142 and Mirror Lake Road, near the Whitefield town line. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

An 11-lot subdivision in Dalton is being requested, though Dalton planners have postponed their approval until they first obtain a copy of the state driveway permit application and determine that water runoff from logging hasn’t impacted abutters, as some abutters allege.

Chet and Janet Savage, of Lancaster, are proposing the development on 80.33 acres accessed off of Route 142 and Mirror Lake Road, at the Whitefield town line, and with 1.33 acres in the town of Whitefield.

