11-Lot Subdivision Proposed Near Whitefield Town Line

An 11-lot subdivision in Dalton is being requested, though Dalton planners have postponed their approval until they first obtain a copy of the state driveway permit application and determine that water runoff from logging hasn’t impacted abutters, as some abutters allege.
Chet and Janet Savage, of Lancaster, are proposing the development on 80.33 acres accessed off of Route 142 and Mirror Lake Road, at the Whitefield town line, and with 1.33 acres in the town of Whitefield.
The proposed subdivision includes a private road accessing most of the lots, along with an existing private right-of-way for access to three existing lots on the nearby Mirror Lake.
During a public hearing of the Dalton Planning Board on Aug. 2, Chet Savage said the project also entails the rerouting of a snowmobile trail, which would be done before he would sell a piece of property.
His attorney, Jay Riff, has prepared a declaration of restrictive covenants, which will stipulate who will maintain and own the private road.
There are six restrictions, said Savage.
“Mobile homes are not allowed on any lots,” he said. “Double-wide mobile homes are allowed if they are attached to a full foundation. No unregistered vehicles are allowed on any lots. Animals are allowed, but they cannot be a nuisance to any lot owner. Seasonal camping is allowed, provided the camper is registered. Lots 5 and 6 are the only lots that have access to Mirror Lake.”
The rest of the covenants pertain to roadway maintenance.
Although he hasn’t finalized it yet with Riff, Savage said he wouldn’t want to see a lot of people target practicing with guns and making noise.
“We did address it and it will be put in the covenants,” he said.
Planning Board Chairman Carl Lindquist asked what happens if five years from now a lot owner has a complaint about another lot owner.
There is a mechanism to address that, and lot owners can create a homeowners association with rules, said Riff.
“The homeowners association is the fallback,” he said. “Other homeowners have the ability to enforce it.”
Where a lot is located will determine the percentage an owner pays for road maintenance, with owners in the back of the subdivision paying more than those up front, said Savage.
The planning board’s legal counsel will need to review the covenants, said Jo Beth Dudley, planning board ex-officio member.
Lindquist said lot owners also need to be aware that a logging road passes over three or four properties.
Several abutters at the hearing said the tree-clearing on the property that was done two years ago has changed the water flow, which they said flows under some existing nearby homes or beside them, and the logging has caused a problem that didn’t exist before.
Earlier in the meeting, Savage asked for a conditional subdivision approval, contingent on the state approving the driveway permit, which is expected to take six to eight weeks to process.
But planners said additional documents need to first be reviewed and the water complaints explored before they can grant a town approval.
At the moment, planners can’t judge whether water flow is a serious problem or not, but some neighbors are saying there’s a new problem that wasn’t there to the same degree as before and it doesn’t seem unreasonable that some part of the logging operation changed something, said Lindquist.
He said it’s also reasonable that a letter be sent to the snowmobile club informing the club of the proposed trail reroute.
Dudley said the board needs to see a copy of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation driveway permit application with road specifications so Dalton’s road agent can review it to determine if it meets town standards, and the board also needs to see a hydrology report, along with town counsel reviewing the proposed covenants.
Savage suggested that photographs be taken to determine if water entering the property of an abutter is coming from his property.
