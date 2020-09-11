Twelve arrests were made during Operation Northern Shield on Thursday.

The join-operation was conducted by members of multiple agencies (Littleton Police, Attorney General’s Drug Task Force, New Hampshire State Police, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) and focused on drug distributors, including those dealing heroin, fentanyl, opioid-based narcotics, and marijuana.

