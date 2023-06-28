LITTLETON — Thirteen years after an excavation permit was approved, ledge removal is expected to soon begin on the Highland Croft property to prepare the site for future development.
During a Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment hearing on Tuesday, zoners approved a request by the current property owner, brothers Thad and Trevor Presby (T&T Mtn Investments LLC), to modify an article in the ZBA’s 2010 conditions for the commercial removal of sand, gravel, and ledges on the parcel on the east side of Route 18/West Main Street near Interstate 93.
The conditions were set for the previous owner, Richard Gould, who subsequently sold the property to the Presbys.
Thad Presby told zoners that he can comply with all the conditions, save for Article 5, which requires the property owner to provide the town with a bond or financial assurance so the town can give the money to someone else if a well becomes polluted or has a problem.
While the condition was well-intentioned, Presby said the wording was not the best, and he couldn’t find anyone to issue a bond that could be given to the town and couldn’t find insurance for it.
“No bonding company will touch it, no insurance company will touch it, just because there’s three parties involved and a bond or insurance is usually between two parties,” he said. “There’s no insurance company that’s going to let me cover the town so that the town can then decide if someone was wronged or the well was harmed and have them take out the money. There’s too many people in the middle of that. It can’t work.”
The town, however, can be named on the Presbys’ liability policy, which can be kept up for five years after the project ends in the event someone files a claim, he said.
He said that the project has the alteration of terrain permit required by the state, which requires monitoring on several nearby wells and routine testing on eight to 10 wells.
The ZBA voted 5-0 to approve a motion allowing the Presbys to consult with Littleton Zoning Officer Milton Bratz and town legal counsel to reach an agreement that will provide equal financial assurance under Article 5 of the ZBA’s 2010 approval.
Following the 2010 approvals by the ZBA and planning board, several abutters in opposition to the project, voicing concerns about noise from blasting the ledge, possible groundwater contamination and impacts to nearby property values, appealed the approvals to Grafton Superior Court, which rejected the appeals and found in favor of the town.
Years afterward, though, the project stalled, and then the property changed hands.
During the public input session at Tuesday’s hearing, no community member spoke for the project or against it.
Following the hearing, Thad Presby said the goal is to begin the excavation in the next few months.
“We need to get going,” he said. “The permit is good for five years with the potential for extension. It’s not forever. We’re just trying to flatten it and create a commercial space.”
Trevor Presby said the excavation won’t be 20 years and could be three or five years.
“We don’t know until we get started,” said Thad Presby. “It depends on how much we can move out of there at a time. We either have to give it away or sell it. We prefer to sell it. If we can make a good product and get it done quickly, that’s what we want to do. The sooner the better.”
Highland Croft, named after the 6,000-square-foot historic lodge that was destroyed by fire in 2008, is one of those sites that people have been talking about for 15 years, he said.
Trevor Presby said it’s too far out to begin talks with potential businesses that could go on the site.
“We figure if we start moving in a direction and do something then someone will come along,” said Thad Presby.
In Littleton, there isn’t much property left on the Meadow, leaving Highland Croft the next big piece to prepare for development, said Trevor Presby.
“We need it,” he said. “The town is growing.”
Including 10 acres the brothers have owned next to Highland Croft for decades, when Gould was still the Highland Croft owner, the total acreage is now 53 acres, about 30 of which will be developed.
Gould had intended to remove about 1.5 million cubic yards of ledge.
“That other plan was a lot different and much larger,” said Thad Presby. “They were trying to take it down farther. They were trying to make the Super Walmart with 900 parking spaces, so the footprint they would be disturbing was probably double the yardage we’ll be moving. We’re taking a chunk off, but a lot less than they would have taken, so our area of disturbance is much smaller, but still big enough for something good to go there.”
The mixed-use development being eyed is for commercial and retail as well as possibly residential.
Thad Presby said the site could also include a facility to accommodate a meeting of 100 or more people, such as for a real estate company holding a regional conference.
