LITTLETON — Thirteen years after an excavation permit was approved, ledge removal is expected to soon begin on the Highland Croft property to prepare the site for future development.

During a Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment hearing on Tuesday, zoners approved a request by the current property owner, brothers Thad and Trevor Presby (T&T Mtn Investments LLC), to modify an article in the ZBA’s 2010 conditions for the commercial removal of sand, gravel, and ledges on the parcel on the east side of Route 18/West Main Street near Interstate 93.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments