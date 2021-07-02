Having successfully pitched their plan to process hemp in the ET & HK Ide building, winning $15,000 through the LaunchVT program, Zion Growers intends to use that money to advance the project.
Brandon McFarlane and Travis Samuels, of Zion Growers, took part in the Launch VT program and competition and won the top prize. The LaunchVT program is an annual celebration of entrepreneurship held in Burlington. After an extensive 10-week accelerator program, rising star entrepreneurs pitch their businesses to an audience of investor judges, strategic advisors, and professional sponsors.
The pitch took place on June 9, with Samuels presenting. In the presentation, he made it clear what Zion Growers would do if they got the 15 grand: “architectural engineering, assessment fees, construction management, code compliance,” Samuels said.
In naming Zion Growers the recipient of the Top Investor’s Award, the judges said they were pleased that Samuels spelled out a plan for the money.
During the presentation, Samuels also spoke about the investment of capital he and McFarlane seek to launch a business they say will provide 40 jobs.
“Tonight we are asking for a $1.5 million investment for building acquisition, equipment purchases and initial operations,” Samuels said to the LaunchVT gathering.
He said the plan will be to pay back all the investors within the first five years.
Samuels started his presentation of what the future could look like with Zion Growers by looking back at the past. He spoke of Erastus and Thaddeus Fairbanks creating the platform scale in response to the hemp crop, which resulted in an huge growth and an economic boom for St. Johnsbury.
Samuels described the current economic climate as stagnant in town, saying the establishment of the hemp processing facility would benefit the community, revitalize a building of historical significance, provide good jobs and give local farmers a destination for a profitable crop.
He said Zion Growers are in conversations with major U.S. manufacturers who are willing to partner with Zion to buy processed hemp for use in product manufacturing.
In response to an a judge’s question about supply, McFarlane said farmers in the area are willing to commit to significant hemp growing acreage if they know there’s a place like Zion that will buy it.
“They basically said if you can do this I will grow hemp for you,” he said.
Samuels said Zion Growers plans to process 3,000 acres of hemp each year to start. The value of an acre of hemp is 100 to 200 dollars higher than an acre of hay, he said.
“The viability of hemp is very vast, and its ability to transform a community like the one I live in is undeniable,” said Samuels. “Our goal is to help that transition for farmers and industry … We are truly growing the future.”
Judges in the VTLaunch competition said Samuels and McFarlane put forward a “clear plan, well-thought, articulated.” They also said they appreciated the opportunity for local jobs and that it is an agricultural project.
Zion Growers has an option to purchase agreement for the Bay Street Ide property with Tim Ide, of Danville, the current owner and great-grandson of the founder of the Ide company over 100 years ago. It was once a major grain distributor. The grain silo, lettered with “E.T. & H.K. Ide” is among the tallest structures in town.
