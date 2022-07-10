BARNET — Historic Ben’s Mill once served as an integral component of the Barnet community, and on Saturday, celebrated its 150th anniversary.
The mill is named after Ben Thresher, who owned and operated it from 1947-1979. Thresher was known as an inventor, artist and skilled craftsman in both woodworking and as a blacksmith. He built and repaired a wide variety of things and the planers, drills, and saws that he used remain in the mill and are all in working condition.
“It feels good to have all these people here and I am happy they are still doing things with the mill,” said Jim Thresher, Ben Thresher’s son. “I think Ben would be happy with what’s happening today.”
One of the volunteers that has played a role in the restoration and upkeep of the mill is David Tardiff. His interest was peeked in the 1980s after seeing and being fascinated by a video on Ben’s Mill that was done by PBS. He bought a house in Newbury around four years ago and soon realized that his new home was fairly close to Barnet and the mill. Shortly after, he went and watched the mill’s famous annual Ducky Derby.
“As soon as they heard I was a retired engineer they signed me up to be on the board,” Tardiff said. “I just love coming up here and volunteering and showing people the history.”
Tardiff is one of several volunteers that has helped keep the story and tradition of Ben’s Mill alive, both through restoration efforts and community events such as Saturday’s anniversary celebration.
“Ben’s Mill is just an important part of the town’s history and its important to know what was here; the industries and the jobs that made these small towns what they are. This has always been a center of the community,” Tardiff said.
Tardiff spoke on the importance of preserving the type of trade skills that Ben’s Mill used to offer and is known for. He showed up to the celebration with a pitchfork that was bent and one of the blacksmiths attending the event fixed it for him.
“It’s funny because, in the 1980s video, a local gravedigger walks in with a pitchfork like mine and has it modified into a sod-lifting tool.”
The location’s first water-powered mill was built in 1836. By 1872, the mill now known as Ben’s Mill, was built and by 1895 Joseph Goodwillie moved the blacksmith forge to the east end of the mill where it still stands today. Blacksmiths James Teuscher and Alder Hart used that space during the anniversary celebration, providing demonstrations and showing what the process looks like and the detail and hard work that goes into it.
Showing how the mill was used and still can be used, as well as teaching the skills is one of the volunteer’s main missions. Ben’s Mill hasn’t hosted as many big events as they used to since the pandemic, but blacksmith specialty days, similar to Saturday’s event, are something that they are trying to do more often.
“We’re trying to do more of these events to get people out and what we’re trying to focus on is showing people why this is here and what the history of it is.”
There are upcoming workshops in August that will not just show but also teach people how to do these trades for themselves.
“In my experience, if you get people to do hands-on stuff, they’ll learn and remember better and then hopefully want to get involved,” Tardiff said. “If this history is going to continue to be preserved, the next generation has to get involved and there is always a need for people that can fix and build things.”
An idea that has been tossed around, and that has been done in the past, is going to the local schools or having them come to visit the mill to learn about the basic history and engage in hands-on learning.
The history within Ben’s Mill that would be taught to the students is plentiful. From 1872-1887, the mill operated as a print and dye shop run by owner Alexander Jack. The ground floor held the machines used to wash and dye the wool and the second floor was for the shop itself.
The mill was then sold to Elmer S. Ford, who used it seasonally as a cider mill until 1893 when it turned into a wagon and woodworking shop under Mary Judkins and eventually her son, Fenton Judkins. In 1941, Ben Thresher began apprenticing under Fenton Judkins and would purchase the mill six years later.
After a series of owners in the 80s and 90s, Hiram Allen, a lifelong Hartland resident, purchased the mill. By then, the mill was in dire need of structural assistance.
“He’s the one who basically kept the building from falling into the river,” Tardiff said.
A lot of the volunteers’ work since has been the preservation of both the structure of the building and the machinery.
In 2002, the Ben’s Mill trust received a $50,000 grant from the Preservation of Trust of Vermont. They used the money to repair and replace the siding of the mill, the window sashes and the stone foundation.
Renovations and preservation efforts are still continuing through the dedication of the mill’s volunteers. Tardiff says that the board is always encouraging and welcoming new volunteers that want to help preserve the 150-year history of the iconic Ben’s Mill.
Upcoming events at Ben’s Mill include woodworking demonstrations and hands-on experiences throughout August as well as the Ducky Derby which is held on the first Saturday of October.
