154th Orleans County Fair Returns With Several New Events
The 2022 Orleans County Fair Schedule, which runs Sept. 7-11.

Roaring Brook Park in Barton is slated to once again host the Orleans County Fair from September 7-11.

Now in its 154th year, the long-running fair is home to many summertime classics, including a lengthy list of fan favorites.

