154th Orleans County Fair Returns With Several New Events

Roaring Brook Park in Barton is slated to once again host the Orleans County Fair from September 7-11.
Now in its 154th year, the long-running fair is home to many summertime classics, including a lengthy list of fan favorites.
The first day, Wednesday, is highlighted by harness racing, Big Rigs, pony rides and horse pull. Thursday, which is Senior Citizen Day, features the Orleans County BrewFest and “Beg, Steal & Borrow.”
Friday and Saturday are arguably the fair’s most action-packed days. On Friday, there will be antique tractor pulls, pony pulls, youth and adult arm wrestling competitions and truck pulls. Saturday is Kids Day and Military Family Day. There will be a youth dairy show, horse, garden tractor, trike and hot tractor pulls along with No Strings Puppet Show, steer and oxen open show, coin scramble, bicycle giveaway, kids demo and a Johnny Cash tribute band.
The fair’s finale, the Demo Derby, takes place Sunday as does a cow costume show and 4H dog show among the other activities.
It will be five days of festivities that “children one year of age to 100 will enjoy,” the fair posted to its Facebook page.
The BrewFest and the Johnny Cash tribute band are both new to the fair this year, according to President of the Orleans County Fair Association Jason Sicard. Also debuting are pig racing, a softball tournament and the extreme trail horse challenge.
“We have a great team that comes together to try and put on activities that the community will enjoy,” Sicard said about the new events added this year. “We have a lot of hard-working volunteers that have been preparing the property and schedule.
“We are excited to bring the community together,” Sicard continued.
There are also free daily shows available to any and all fair-goers. Axe Woman of Maine, an all-female team of logging sports athletes, is made up of world champion choppers, sawyers, logrollers and axe throwers and will perform many times throughout the fair. Joey the Clown has performed all throughout New England and will be doing magic, juggling, clowning and balloon art.
The crowds are expected to go wild during the WeeWeeWee Racing Pigs, people can test their skills and see how long they can hold on while riding the mechanical bull and Farmer Tom Walsh will be performing his show which includes funny songs, stories and audience participation.
Rides are provided by Smokey’s Greater Shows and are unlimited and free with admission.
Widely known as an agricultural fair, the Orleans County Fair offers entertainment and fun for the whole family.
“Along with the gathering of family and friends, we love to see all the creativity that our locals bring to display. Our agricultural displays get to show off their skills — whether it’s something they grew, raised, trained their animals to do, or made.
“But it’s the connectivity — a fun, open environment. Fairgrounds are for competition, that’s what the fair is and it’s things that people like to do; at the same time everyone having a good time and enjoying themselves.”
General admission is $16 on Wednesday and $20 on the following days. On Thursday’s Senior Day, those 62 and older can get in for $12 and on Saturday’s Military Day, active military personnel and their immediate family get in for free. Children three and under get free admittance every day. There will be free parking, left of the fairgrounds, at Lyons Fields or $5 VIP parking at the fairgrounds. In-grounds parking is free for the handicapped, seniors and families with children under three.
A complete schedule of the fair can be found at orleanscountyfair.net.
