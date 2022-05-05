$16.2M, 5-Year Capital Improvement Plan Nears Approval

LITTLETON — Fifteen years ago, when Littleton created its first Capital Improvement Plan, some fiscal hawks protested.
They worried it would become a shopping list that would lock in high-priced projects and drive up the municipal budget.
Not so, said Planning Board Chair Tony Ilacqua.
Town spending has remained stable, growing at the rate of inflation, and the municipal tax rate has decreased since Littleton adopted its first CIP in 2007.
Now approaching its fourth incarnation, the five-year CIP has become a valuable planning tool, Ilacqua said.
“It gives the department heads the ability to foresee the future. The idea behind it is to create a savings plan or a spending plan [that avoids] spikes in our budget process and the tax rate,” he said.
NEWEST CIP NEARS ADOPTION
The Planning Board on Tuesday completed work on a $16.2 million Capital Improvement Plan for 2022 to 2027.
It will go to the Select Board for final approval on May 23.
Despite the dollar figure, the plan does not mandate $16.2 million in required capital spending.
Rather, Ilacqua said, the non-binding CIP is an overview of each department’s capital spending wants and needs. It assigns each item a priority level (low, medium or high) as well as a cost estimate and a tentative timeline for implementation.
That information is advisory, and not set in stone.
Using the CIP, town officials can determine if, when, and how projects should move forward in order to avoid budget fluctuations and tax spikes.
Town officials can also refer to the CIP when deciding if projects should be bonded, grant-funded, or paid for through some other funding source.
Said Ilacqua, “The bottom line is, at some point, you have to prioritize. Maybe we have to look at putting money aside. Maybe we can look for grants. It gives us an idea of what we’re looking at. So [the CIP is] a nice tool to give a layperson, a concerned taxpayer, an idea of what is coming down the road.
ON THE HORIZON
The draft version of the 2022-2027 Capital Improvement Plan that cleared the Planning Board on Tuesday offers a tentative timeline for 52 proposed projects, and purchases, across eight departments.
Notable items include the following:
— Fire Department: Station renovation/addition (est. $2 million);
— Parks and Recreation: Recreation facility construction (est. $1.1 million), Remich Park “green building” renovation or replacement (est. $1.1 million), Remich Park lights (est. $1 million), town pool renovation (est. $2.5 million) and turf installation (est. $2 million)
— Opera House: Cultural Arts Center renovation and expansion (est. $1.76 million)
— Littleton School District: Renovation or replacement of Lakeway Elementary School (no cost estimate)
None of those projects was listed as a pressing need.
The Parks and Recreation projects align with recommendations made in the 2020 Master Plan to protect and preserve recreational facilities. The Town Report also recommends that proactive efforts should be taken to secure grant funding for those projects.
In addition, the CIP identified five items as “critical” or high priority.
Two were connected to the library (roofs and cornice work, boiler and heating system replacement), two were submitted by the Public Works/Highway Department (the purchase of a Sterling/Elgin vacuum sweeper and work on the Dells Dam), and one related to the transfer station (a $40,000 catch basin project).
