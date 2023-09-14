$16.9M Regional Readiness Center Project Clears First Hurdle

LYNDON – Plans for a National Guard Regional Readiness Center cleared the first hurdle last week.
The Development Review Board on Sept. 7 gave preliminary subdivision approval to Vermont State University-Lyndon.
It will allow VSU to carve out and sell a 36-acre parcel to the Vermont Army National Guard, which seeks to develop a $16.9 million readiness center on the strip of land between Back Center Road and Interstate 93.
The Northeast Regional Readiness Center would house Alpha Troop, 1st Squadron, 172nd Cavalry (MTN), and add more units in the future.
The base design calls for a 20,000 to 30,000-square-foot facility with a capacity of 100 soldiers, with plans to expand into a multi-unit facility serving 200 soldiers or more.
Once built, Alpha Troop would relocate from the Guard’s Newport facility, which would be sold.
According to information provided by the Guard, the new readiness center was originally planned to be built in Bennington for Bravo Troop, 1st Squadron 172nd Cavalry (MTN). These plans were canceled when the unit’s strength dropped too low.
A National Guard spokesperson said the site was selected because of its central location and proximity to population centers and Interstate 91.
Representatives of the National Guard and Vermont State University touted its economic development potential.
The facility will host regular trainings (drill weekends each month, week-long trainings twice a year) and aims to work closely with the college.
Last month, Vermont State University interim President Mike Smith told the Lyndonville Rotary Club, “They want to educate their soldiers, and we want to educate them. So we’re going to be selling them 32 acres of our 195-acre campus. I’m excited about it. I think that it’s a great partnership.”
The sale won’t be finalized until surveys, environmental testing and a comprehensive site plan are done “to ensure the site’s suitability and minimal environmental impact,” according to a Guard statement.
The project must go through local, state (Act 250) and federal environmental review. The Guard will go back to the Lyndon Development Review Board for final subdivision approval and will work with local authorities to determine what other permit approvals are required.
