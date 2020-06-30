Littleton police remain on the search for a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Sunday and is being reported as a runaway after a dispute with her family.
“We had three at one time,” said Deputy Littleton Police Chief Chris Tyler. “Luckily, we’ve located two, but one is still missing.
Mercedes Marier was last seen on Sunday leaving the Brook Road area of Littleton wearing a gray hoodie and ripped jeans. She has black hair, blues eyes, and is 5 feet, 5 inches and about 120 pounds.
“We’re not sure if she’s still in the immediate area or outside of our area,” said Tyler. “We are looking for any assistance we can get and are trying to locate her and make sure she’s safe and reunited with her family.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to cal Littleton dispatch at (603) 444-2422 to have an officer call back. Private messages with information can also be sent.
