$184.3 Million Operating Budget For State Colleges Heads To Full VSC Board

MONTPELIER — The Vermont State College System Board of Trustees’ Finance and Facilities Committee unanimously approved an operating budget of $184.3 million for the coming year. The proposed spending plan now will be sent to the full board for its review.
The full board will have the ultimate say over the proposed Fiscal Year 2023 budget as the higher education inches closer to its unification of three of the remaining institutions under the VSCS umbrella: Northern Vermont University at Lyndon and Johnson, the Vermont Technical College and Castleton University, which will merge effective July 1, 2023 into the new Vermont State University. Only the Community College of Vermont will remain a separate institution of the VSCS in addition to the new state-wide university system.
According to the motion for the budget for last week’s meeting of the committee, the FY2023 budget includes a projected deficit of $1.1 million.
Forging a sustainable fiscal path forward out of an economic crisis made worse by the onset of the pandemic, the state colleges are being transformed under a directive from the legislature, which called to work a Select Committee on Higher Education to study and propose steps to ensure the state colleges will remain viable for future generations of Vermonters.
At a meeting in recent days of the VSCS Board’s Finance and Facilities Committee, Chief Financial and Operations Officer Sharon Scott unveiled the proposed FY23 Operating Budget to the group, which discussed the proposal at length before voting unanimously to forward the spending plan for the coming year to the full board for its approval.
Committee Chair David Silverman said the proposed budget represents six months of work by each institution within the new system. “The result is a budget that meets the target savings objective set forth by the legislature in Act 74 to reduce the structural deficit by $5 million a year through a combination of expense reduction and revenue increases,” he said.“Additionally, the budget meets the target savings objective of $6M set forth by this Committee at its February 7th meeting.”
As outlined in Act 74 of 2021: the “VSC shall reduce its structural deficit by $5,000,000 per year for five years through a combination of annual operating expenses reductions and increased enrollment revenues, for a total of $25,000,000.”
This will be the fourth pass at a budget. Prior versions were reviewed on Feb. 7, March 7 and April 11.
Scott’s budget process includes a multi-year pro forma budget which forecasts “a path forward for eliminating the Vermont State Colleges Structural deficit within five years.”
That multi-year strategy shows a $22.4 million deficit projected for FY2023 estimated, and that loss figure declining in the four years after to $13 million in FY24, $7.1 million in FY25, $2.3 million in FY26 and by FY27, an estimated $2.2 million surplus.
Trustees were told that increases to wages, benefits, supplies and services would be reduced by $5 million a year, scholarships will be increased at a rate of 1.5 percent a year, utilities are projected to increase at a rate estimated at 4.85 percent and debt service would adhere to the current schedule.
Scott noted that, “Bridge funding, in the amounts of $14.9 million, $16.5 million, $10 million and $5 million for the years FY2023 to FY2026 plus an additional $10 million from Higher Education Emergency Relief (HEERF) or carryover funds for FY2023, would be needed to close the deficit gap for these years.”
For the FY2023 operating budget, Scott told trustees that the net proposed deficit for FY2023 is $20.979 million, excluding bridge and extraordinary funds, or $1.472 million better than the original target. “This final version of the budget includes $184.3 million in expenses, nearly $2.6 million less than the version reviewed by Finance and Facilities on April 11. However, a comparable reduction in anticipated revenues, specifically at Vermont Technical College, offset these savings.”
NVU Enrollment Down
Revenue from total tuition and fees is estimated to be flat at Castleton University, and down $5.7 million for FY22, Scott noted, a decline of 4.4 percent. “This anticipated decline is most significant at CCV and NVU, with estimated revenue reductions of 9.6 percent and 9.3 percent respectively. VTC is anticipating a revenue decline of approximately 4.9 percent.” At NVU, tution and fees are expected to be down from the FY22 projection by approximately $2.8 million, noted Scott. In total, she told the board, “NVU is projected to be down 13 percent in enrollment over Fall 2021.”
For the fall semester at NVU, the full-time student count is 1,199 compared to last year’s projection of 1,367 and for spring 2023 based on “our normal burn rate of 0.88,” the spring full-time count is expected to be 1,101 compared to last year’s projection of 1,319.
At NVU, the budget proposal shows, “We are still projected to be like Pre-Covid with having single occupancy rooms … Overall, the large senior class is being replaced by two smaller classes and that has led to this decrease in the estimate.” Payroll savings reported at NVU in the FY2023 budget narrative show reductions in payroll by just over $2.054 million or 6.5 percent. “This came from a reduction of costs, in both faculty and staff areas, by streamlining efforts and also by reorganizing some areas for savings.”
“Throughout FY2022, institutions held a very firm line regarding the replacement of positions, in many cases leaving positions vacant,” according to the presentation by Scott. “Combined, the three institutions that will form Vermont State University anticipate a decrease from budget in salaries and expenses of more than $3.1 million. Additionally, these institutions show a nearly $1.6 million cut in supplies, services, and related travel expenses budget.
Scott went on, “Net Student Revenues: tuition and fees, room and board, less scholarships and discounts, is the biggest single driver of net revenue for the Vermont State Colleges. On the expense side, employee wages, at nearly $65 million annually for the colleges, accounts for more than 60 percent of all expenses.”
Annual student revenue less employee wages and costs “are important measures of success,” Scott said.
In the FY2023 budget metrics information, she showed that the net projected student revenue across the institutions is $97.844 million with annual employee wages across the VSCS at $65.031 million.
“Measuring enrollment based on full-paying equivalent (FPE), total student credit hours divided by 12 per semester, is the most accurate way to assess financial health relative to budget,” stressed Scott.
Capital Projects, Reserves, Needed
Scott continued, stating, “An important item to note regarding the proposed budget expenses is that these budgets do not address the underlying capital infrastructure and reserve issues facing the Vermont State Colleges.”
“For example, these budgets do not address the replacement of information technology hardware, deferred maintenance, program enhancements, facilities equipment, or the system’s fleet of vehicles. Additionally, these budgets, as currently drafted, do not take into consideration the need to consider expanding the financial reserves that each institution should set aside. Recognizing that these are critical strategic financial planning issues for the Vermont State Colleges, the member institutions have included project proposals in their budget narrative for consideration by the Finance & Facilities Committee should performance be better than anticipated,” Scott went on. “These projects, including a combination of deferred maintenance, renovations, and equipment purchases, represents a small portion of the college’s needs.” She told the committee that more detailed requests would be coming during FY2023.
At NVU, the capital project proposals include building interior and exterior updates as well as renovation of the college bookstores for other uses, with a funding request of $875,000.
The total requests system-wide is for $4.075 million in projects, with CCV seeking $650,000, Castleton $1.250 million, and VTC $1.3 million.
