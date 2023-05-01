1930s-40s Opera House Singer Honored

Linda MacNeil, daughter of Aurelia Valliere Ordway, presented the Littleton Opera House with a portrait of her mother, who in the 1930s and 1940s sang at the opera house, and some sheet music from the songs she sang. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
LITTLETON — Aurelia Valliere Ordway will have a place at the Littleton Opera House, where she sang in the 1930s and ’40s.
Donated by the Ordway family and with help from Foto Factory, a portrait of Ordway and a framed glass panel that includes sheet music and some of the songs she sang, among them a number from the Austrian composer Franz Schubert, were created for the opera house.
“I may be a MacNeil, but I’m an Ordway,” Linda MacNeil, Ordway’s daughter, said during the April 24 Select Board meeting when she presented the gift to Littleton Opera House manager Adam Reczek.
At least several times a month in the late 1930s and early 1940s, there were dances at the opera house, said MacNeil.
“I know one of the Presbys played the piano and my mother sang,” she said. “So, in honor of my mom — she would have been 104 yesterday [April 23] — I wanted to present this to the opera house.”
MacNeil said the portrait shows her mother in one of the gowns she wore during one of the dances.
In April 2019, at the time of her 100th birthday, Ordway was given a proclamation and a borrowed Boston Cane by the Littleton Select Board, who thanked her for her contributions and for her many years of service to the community.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.