1930s-40s Opera House Singer Honored
Linda MacNeil, daughter of Aurelia Valliere Ordway, presented the Littleton Opera House with a portrait of her mother, who in the 1930s and 1940s sang at the opera house, and some sheet music from the songs she sang. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — Aurelia Valliere Ordway will have a place at the Littleton Opera House, where she sang in the 1930s and ’40s.

Donated by the Ordway family and with help from Foto Factory, a portrait of Ordway and a framed glass panel that includes sheet music and some of the songs she sang, among them a number from the Austrian composer Franz Schubert, were created for the opera house.

