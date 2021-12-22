1931 Fire Engine Could Return To Town Ownership

LITTLETON — Her name is Big Bertha, and she’s seen better days.
Soon after she rolled off the assembly line, the 1931 LaFrance fire engine, the first of its kind in New Hampshire, came under the ownership of the town of Littleton and was officially named Engine 1.
In 2007, long after she retired, the town sold Bertha for $1 to the Eureka Hose Co., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit made up of past and current Littleton firefighters, with the intent that the truck, a star in decades of parades, would be restored and preserved.
A decade and a half later, though, the money and expertise to fulfill that vision have not come along, and Bertha currently sits, deteriorating, under a pole barn at a private residence.
On Dec. 13, Jason Finkle, president of Eureka Hose Co., and Nick Antonucci, the organization’s president, went before selectmen for approval to sell Bertha.
At the time of the 2007 sale, then-Eureka Hose president Bill Sargent said the intent was not to not sell the truck but to keep it for parades and functions after a restoration.
On that condition, the selectmen then agreed to sell it to Eureka.
“Fast forward to now and we haven’t been able to restore it or repair it,” said Antonucci. “We only have about two to three people who can operate the engine. A couple of the members who had been able to operate it have since passed away … It’s a chain-driven piece, not like our typical vehicles today. We don’t have the talent in-house to do that. We’d like to do this and our intentions are good, but we’ve owned this since 2007 and we haven’t done anything … Right now, it’s just sitting outside. We’ve had storage issues and insurance issues and just all kinds of things.”
For any restoration, Eureka Hose has limited funds, maybe $12,000, not to mention the insurance that goes with it, he said.
At a recent meeting, Littleton Eureka Hose members agreed to sell Bertha to a private party who’s interested in restoring her (the fire chief of Moultonborough), but the question came up about Eureka’s 2007 agreement with the town not to sell her and instead refurbish her and if Eureka would now be violating that condition with the town, said Antonucci.
“We are here to ask if we are able to sell that truck without any repercussions,” he said.
Selectman Roger Emerson wasn’t too keen on the idea of Bertha falling under a new owner.
“The problem I have with all of this is that it’s part of Littleton’s history,” he said. “Engine 1 has been here forever.”
“Since 1931,” said Antonucci. “It was the first 1,000-gallon pumper in the state of New Hampshire.”
“Right,” said Emerson. “It has a lot of history here and there’s a lot of people who are sentimental to having it still in Littleton. I don’t think it should be sold unless it’s sold by the taxpayers. It could go on a warrant article. I’m willing to donate the dollar and have it turned back over to the town of Littleton, just so the people can make the decision.”
An offer of $4,500 has been made to purchase Big Bertha, which is currently undrivable.
Once she’s restored, the prospective new owner, who is also capable of providing Bertha with a permanent home, would like to see her back in Littleton for parades, said Finkle.
Antonucci said there’s always the possibility that the owner in the future, however, could choose not to have her available for parades and functions.
Resident Courtney Bowler said while Emerson’s offer of $1 is nice, she doesn’t think it’s fair to put the burden back on taxpayers to take ownership of a truck that will cost money to restore.
“There’s an interested party,” she said. “I think that’s the best way to honor Bertha and it gives us an opportunity to see her restored to her glory, whereas right now she’s unfortunately rotting.”
There was also the question of how much a restoration would cost.
“Once it’s fully restored, the value is up there,” said Emerson. “It’s probably one of the oldest fire trucks in the state of New Hampshire.
Emerson said his personal preference is to have Bertha restored and put behind glass at the Littleton Opera House, once home to the town’s fire station, so people can see her en route to the historical museum.
“But it has to come from the people,” he said. “It’s nothing the Select Board should take a vote on.”
“I agree,” said Selectman Milton Bratz.
Antonucci said he can take the idea of transferring Bertha back to the town to the next Eureka Hose Co. meeting in January.
It’s undetermined if a warrant article will go on the March 2022 town meeting warrant because the deadline to finalize articles is Jan. 18 and the town needs to first determine how much it would cost to restore Bertha, either to parade-ready or museum-ready, both of which Town Manager James Gleason said would be different costs.
The restoration costs, he said, are what residents would be voting on.
“We could be looking at a year out as opposed to having it ready in March,” said Carrie Gendreau, chair of the Select Board.
After Eureka’s January meeting, Antonucci said he’ll be back before selectmen with a different plan for Bertha or the same one.
“Our issue is eventually we have to do something with it,” he said. “We can’t have it underneath a pole barn for another five years. We’ve been kicking this down the road for I don’t know how many years … We need to do something.”
Emerson said it wasn’t too many years ago when a lot of money was put into the engine and money into new front tires.
A restoration, he said, doesn’t have to be all out.
“It doesn’t have to fight fires anymore,” said Emerson.
