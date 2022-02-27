ST. JOHNSBURY — Norwich Solar announced the completion of a 2.2 megawatt solar project off Portland Street, named after retired St. Johnsbury Academy educator Larry Golden, who sold Norwich the land.
The 8,100-panel Golden Solar project is on an 83-acre parcel at 2703 Portland St. The sprawling array covers a hilltop. Access to the site is made from a road via Portland Street. A cable is stretched across the road and signs are posted to restrict entry.
The project will be operated as part of Vermont’s Standard Offer program, which was created by the state in 2009 to encourage the development of more in-state renewable energy resources. Under the program, Vermont distribution utilities are required to buy renewable power from an eligible generator at a specified price for a specified period of time.
“All of the clean energy and the associated Renewable Energy Credits generated by the project are distributed to Vermont’s electric utilities in furtherance of the state’s goals for more in-state renewable generation,” noted information provided by Kevin Davis at Norwich Solar.
The Golden Solar project, he said, is expected to offset approximately 3,795,000 kilowatt hours of electricity within its full year of operation.
“According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s calculations, that amount of renewable energy has the greenhouse gas equivalency of 2,689 metric tons of CO2 and is enough to power 489 homes for a full year,” noted Norwich.
The land on which the project sits was sold by Golden for $107,500 in September 2019. Norwich stated in its release that the decision was a good one.
“Larry Golden, a local retired schoolteacher, put his land to use in a way that will have a positive local impact. Mr. Golden chose to work with Norwich Solar to keep money circulating in the Vermont economy while delivering ratepayer savings and increasing in-state renewable energy.”
Golden, who retired from the Academy where he taught art, said the land came to him as an inheritance from his father-in-law. He said he didn’t do much with the land except for allowing some logging. It had been on the market for a while when he and Norwich connected.
Norwich shared Golden’s thoughts about the land transaction. “You guys are on the cutting edge, and you treated me very fairly. And I’ve got to say that your organization is very thorough … you folks really work with the community.”
Golden said he thought it was nice for his name to be connected with the solar project. He said Norwich officials invited him to an official ceremony related to the project, but he said he couldn’t get away from the art gallery he owns on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury, called the Golden Gallery.
Norwich Solar, based in White River Junction, has a number of solar projects complete and in the works in the region. Among them is a 2,200-panel array behind the Green Mountain Mall in St. Johnsbury Center that began generating power in the fall of 2019.
The Golden Solar Project is about four times bigger than then Green Mountain Mall solar site.
Norwich owns adjacent land to the Golden Solar site and had hoped to develop another solar power location on it.
It was called Portland Street Solar and it was going to be a smaller 500 kilowatt solar array, but the project ran into difficulty when the Public Utility Commission questioned Norwich’s plan to treat Golden Solar and Portland Street Solar as separate operations.
The timing and proximity of the two sites led a PUC hearing officer to suggest that the two projects should be considered a single 2.7 megawatt power plant. Under such a scenario state incentives related to standard-offer and net-metering projects would not be available.
At this time, there’s no movement on the project. The slope on which the panels would be installed is open, but there is no signs of activity there.
“The project is not moving forward at this time,” said Davis in an email. “We still own the land, but we’re not actively developing this solar project right now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.